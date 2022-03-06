Dinosaurs take over Peterborough as residents snap up tickets for spectacular exhibition

Tickets for the T.rex: The Killer Question, exhibition went on sale on Thursday, and to celebrate a number of ‘dinosaurs’ were set free around the city.

The exhibition will arrive at Peterborough Cathedral on July 18, and will feature the Natural History Museum’s touring collection of animatronic dinosaurs.

This entertaining and engaging exhibition includes roaring and moving dinosaurs of various sizes, as well as dinosaur scenes and a life-size T.rex skeleton. It poses the killer question: Was T.rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?

In the exhibition you will be able to study the behaviour of several different dinosaur species, from the small and agile Sauronitholestes, to the savage Dromaeosaurus and the plant-eating Tenontosaurus. Bones and fossils will also be on display, to see what they can tell us about T.rex.

To promote the event, the inflatable dinosaurs went round teh city - from the Cathedral to Queensgate - to see as many families as possible.

Tickets to see T.rex: The Killer Question are £6 per child (aged 3-16 years), £8 per adult and £25 for a family ticket (2 adults and up to 3 children aged 3-16 years, or 1 adult and up to 4 children aged 3-16 years). A booking fee applies. The tickets are available via the Cathedral’s website www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/t.rex or by calling Ticket Source on 0333 666 3366 during office hours an (additional £1.80 fee applies).

Anyone who would like to keep in touch with the Cathedral as plans for the exhibition move forward is invited to join ‘Team T.rex’, for dinosaur-related updates. To join free, simply email [email protected]

The Cathedral is particularly grateful to the companies which are supporting the exhibition through practical help or financial contributions, including Anglian Compressors & Equipment Ltd, Henson Crisp Ltd, Independent Financial Advisers, Speed Agency and Aspray Peterborough. Any other companies which are interested in becoming sponsors are invited to email [email protected] or call 01733 355311.

1. T-Rex: The Killer Question exhibtion Inflatable dinosaurs roaming the City Centre to publicise the T.Rex:The Killer Question event at Peterborough Cathedral in July EMN-220303-151157009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. T-Rex: The Killer Question exhibtion Inflatable dinosaurs roaming the City Centre to publicise the T.Rex:The Killer Question event at Peterborough Cathedral in July EMN-220303-151157009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. T-Rex: The Killer Question exhibtion Inflatable dinosaurs roaming the City Centre to publicise the T.Rex:The Killer Question event at Peterborough Cathedral in July EMN-220303-151157009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. T-Rex: The Killer Question exhibtion Inflatable dinosaurs roaming the City Centre to publicise the T.Rex:The Killer Question event at Peterborough Cathedral in July EMN-220303-151157009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales