Dinosaurs arrive at Peterborough Cathedral ahead of Natural History Museum T-Rex exhibition opening

Dinosaurs arrived in the city for the first time in millions of years as Peterborough Cathedral prepares for the opening of a major exhibition next week.

The Natural History Museum’s 'T.rex: The Killer Question' will open on Monday, and will aim to answer the question on whether the giant dinosaur was a hunter or a scavenger.

Teams from The London Museum arrived at the Cathedral with the exhibits last week – and there was a unique sight of a giant T-Rex being dragged through the historic building as preparations for the exhibition began in earnest.

Along with T-Rex exhibits, there will also be a range of other dinosaur models and exhibits.

The display will be at the cathedral from July 18 to September 3

Tickets for the exhibition cost £6 for children, £8 for adults or £25 for a family (2 adults and up to 3 children or 1 adult and up to 4 children), available via ticketsource.co.uk/cathedral-dinos

1. ’T.rex: The Killer Question' Preparations have started ahead of the exhibition opening next week Photo: Terry Harris Photo Sales

2. ’T.rex: The Killer Question Dean of Peterborough the Very Rev Chris Dalliston looking forward to the exhibition Photo: Terry Harris Photo Sales

3. ’T.rex: The Killer Question' The exhibition is being put together by the Natural History Museum Photo: Terry Harris Photo Sales

4. ’T.rex: The Killer Question The dinosaur models were bought into the cathedral last week Photo: Terry Harris Photo Sales