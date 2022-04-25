Deepings Raft Race to return after three years away

Deepings Raft Race. Photo: David Pearson.

After Covid forced the cancellation of the event in both 2020 and 2021, the raft race will return to the waters of Deeping on Sunday August 7, with the theme “Back to the 80s.”

The family fun day will be free to enter and include a funfair and a variety of stalls, stretching from Bridge Street in Deeping St James, through to the town centre in Market Deeping.

Around 40 rafts are expected, each decorated to match the year’s theme and with the crews and many spectators in fancy dress.

There are six race categories: the Main race, Business race, Fun race, Ladies only race, Pub race and Youth race (under 18s).