Deeping group launches festival of friendship

Join the Oddfellows this month

The Market Deeping-based friendship group will be hosting a festival of friendship with events which include a visit to the Exotic Pet Refuge and a Cold Pudding Club at Oddfellows Hall in Market Deeping.

The taster events are designed to make visitors feel especially welcome and show them the benefits of joining a local friendship group first hand. There are also online open days running throughout September.

Karen Earth, branch secretary for the society, said: “We’re all about making friends and helping people. We’ve spent much of the past 18 months ensuring our members have been supported emotionally and physically, but it’s now the time to help even more people to make new friends, reconnect with old ones, and build up any social confidence that may have been lost during these really difficult times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since the end of the last lockdown, we’ve started to meet up again face-to-face. It’s been great to finally see people in person, but we’ve made a real effort during the pandemic to stay in touch with each other online.”

Prior to the pandemic, Nene and Welland Oddfellows had only held in-person events for its members. But since the first lockdown, it has held regular Zoom events, which are open to anyone to join in, not just its members.

Added Karen: “We wanted to give everyone in the area the opportunity to stay in touch with other people and to not feel isolated or on their own, especially during the lockdowns.

“It was a bit of a steep online learning curve, but it was well worth it. Nothing holds us back from enjoying a good quiz or natter.

“Our online meet-ups gave many the connections they needed to stay mentally well. We’re continuing to do them, as they can make a real difference to people’s happiness.”

September 7: Talk on the Life and Times of Peggy Spencer at 2pm, Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping. Book with Andrew 07729519122

September 10: Visit to the Exotic Pet Refuge, Deeping St. James at 2pm. Book with Andrew 07729519122.

September 14: Cold Pudding Club at 6.30pm, Oddfellows Hall. Book with David 01778 347876

September 19: Sunday lunch at 12.30pm, Bourne Corn Exchange. Book with Andrew 07729519122

September 27: Visit to Burtey Fen Organ Collection and concert Pinchbeck at 1.30pm. Book with Andrew.