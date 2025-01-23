Dates and times for all Peterborough's Katharine of Aragon Festival events
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hosted by Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, it is an annual celebration commemorating one of England’s most historic figures, and commemorates 29 January 1536, the date Henry VIII's first wife, Katharine of Aragon, was laid to rest in Peterborough Cathedral after her death in exile at Kimbolton Castle.
To this day, Katharine’s tomb resides in the Cathedral, a poignant reminder of her legacy and lasting connection to Peterborough.
This year’s programme includes historical talks and guided tours, a Commemoration Service with visiting dignitaries, engaging family activities and a Grand Tudor banquet – an immersive dining experience at Peterborough Cathedral, which invites guests to partake in a sumptuous feast fit for the noblest of courtiers.
JANUARY 23
Tudor Day for Schools, 10.00-15.00
Meet Katharine of Aragon, learn Tudor etiquette, visit a barber surgeon and get hands-on with an immersive carousel of activities including quill writing, fingerguard making and crafting
JANUARY 24
8.30am Roman Catholic Mass
Conducted by the clergy of St Peter and All Souls Church, Peterborough. All welcome
11am Commemoration Service and wreath laying The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, will lead a short service of commemoration with readings and prayers. During the service wreaths will be laid on Katharine’s tomb by school pupils and visiting dignitaries.
Cathedral Tudor Tour, 12-1.30pm
A costumed tour with a Tudor focus including the tombs of Katharine or Aragon and Mary Queen of Scots, the gravedigger who inspired Shakespeare, the Tudor ‘New Building’ and much more
Embroidery Workshop for beginners, 2pm
Learn how blackwork was applied to garments using simple running stitches to create complex motifs and borders. Using these stitches and following a printed chart you will be able to produce a piece of work inspired from designs 600 years ago
17.30 Vespers
The daily evening service at the Cathedral, this time in the form of Vespers, a form familiar in Tudor times, sung by the Cathedral Choir.
Son et Lumiere, 7.30pm
An exclusive, atmospheric and beautiful evening; experience the Cathedral at night as stories will be spun and tales told.
21.30 Compline
A service at the close of the day, sung by adult members of the Cathedral Choir.
JANUARY 25
At Court with the Tudors, 10am-4pm
A drop-in event for families celebrating all things Tudor. We will be joined once more by the amazing Regal Rose Historical Portrayal – Katharine, Henry and the whole Court will arrive at 11.00 for visitors to pay homage, ask questions and take selfies.
Monks, Mischief and Marauders Family Tours
10.30, 12.00, 13.30, 15.00
A costumed, guided tour aimed at a family audience. A unique and light-hearted take on the Cathedral’s history.
JANUARY 29
Cathedral Tudor Tour (2.30pm-4pm)
A costumed tour with a Tudor focus including the tombs of Katharine or Aragon and Mary Queen of Scots, the gravedigger who inspired Shakespeare, the Tudor ‘New Building’ and much more
For full details – included the talks by leading Tudor historians which can also be viewed online – and to book for events go to www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/