Date night with a difference at Peterborough’s inflatable theme park

Inflata Nation launch at PE1 , Eye Road, Peterborough. Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden EMN-200118-125812009

Inflata Nation, based at the Peterborough One retail park in Eye Road, is normally the domain of high-energy kids flinging themselves into huge ball pools and flying down inflatable slides.

But on Thursdays from 7pm it fast becoming the go-to spot for finding a new flame or rekindling romance after months of Covid lockdown frustration.

Preeti Sohal, who co-owns the leisure site with her husband Bikram, said: “People have forgotten how to have fun over the past 18 months – they need to get together and go on dates.

Inflata Nation launch at PE1 , Eye Road, Peterborough. EMN-200118-125918009

“Our adults-only sessions are a great way to meet new people, or for existing couples to have a date night with a difference.

“Bouncing on the inflatables transforms you into a big kid again, taking delight in one of the most simple pleasures in life.

“And when you’re having fun you drop your guard, forget all of your worries and lose your inhibitions.

“After months of being stowed away from each other, we want people to be able to have those feelings of freedom and fun again – and maybe even find love.”

Mrs Sohal also wants to give back to the community that has supported it through some tough times when it was forced to close its doors for months on end during the global health crisis.

She added: “We’ve partnered with local group How Are You Peterborough to encourage people struggling with various mental health issues to break the cycle and try venturing out of their homes.

“We have changed a lot of our suppliers to local ones and are working with Peterborough College to help get young people into work with work experience and placements.

“We now have someone doing an apprenticeship and a young person who has gone into full-time work with us.”