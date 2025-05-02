Daleks, the Tardis and Cybermen: Inside the stunning Doctor Who exhibition at Peterborough Museum

The stunning new Doctor Who exhibition at Peterborough Museum is ready to open – complete with its own army of Daleks – and, of course, a sofa to hide behind.

Adventures in Time & Space, an unofficial Doctor Who exhibition opens at the Priestgate Museum on Saturday, and features a wide selection of props, costumes, and other Doctor Who memorabilia.

As with all things Doctor Who, the exhibition is much bigger on the inside than it looks on the outside, with three rooms filled to the brim with items.

Former Doctor Who companion Peter Purves, will open the exhibition on Saturday.

The actor has also thrown his support behind the venue, which faced the threat of partial closure earlier this year in order to save money. The building is now not under threat of any changes to its timetable in the short term.

Ahead of his appearances, Purves said: “I am looking forward to next Saturday. I shall be opening a Dr Who exhibition at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery at noon and hope to see as many "Who" fans as possible there.

"The venue is under threat of closure and needs all the support it can get. Please come if you can. I will be doing a signing after the opening.”

The official opening will take place at noon.

Tickets can be booked on the Peterborough Museum website in time slots, 9:30am-11:30am, 12pm-2pm and 2:30pm-4:30pm.

Pre-sale tickets are flying fast, however, 20 walk-in tickets per session per day have been reserved and these are available on a first come first served basis.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children (under 16).

1 . Adventures in Time & Space, an unofficial Doctor Who exhibition The exhibition opens on Saturday, May 3 Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Adventures in Time & Space, an unofficial Doctor Who exhibition Davros is one of the 'guests' in the Dalek hall Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Adventures in Time & Space, an unofficial Doctor Who exhibition There are a few versions of the TARDIS in the exhibition Photo: PT Photo Sales