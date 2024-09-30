Crowds flock to Ferry Meadows as Oktoberfest comes to Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 30th Sep 2024, 12:15 BST
Crowds gathered at Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows on Saturday (September 28) for Oktoberfest.

Crowds were given an authentic experience of a Bavarian wunderland on Saturday with a aste of authentic German culture, traditional street food cuisine and only the best Oktoberfest beer.

Organised by ST Events Management, attendees were treated to hours of entertainment from a terrific oompah band – Oompahlievable, plus incredible tribute acts – including an Oasis tribute – amazing Oktoberfest drag performers, Bavarian sing along cover bands and a very special Oktoberfest DJ.

Revellers enjoyed the events between 1pm and 10pm with many getting into the spirit by dressing in traditional Oktoberfest outfits and lederhosen.

Below are a selection of the best pictures from the celebrations.

Peterborough's Oktoberfest at Ferry Meadows.

Peterborough's Oktoberfest at Ferry Meadows. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough's Oktoberfest at Ferry Meadows.

Peterborough's Oktoberfest at Ferry Meadows. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough's Oktoberfest at Ferry Meadows.

Peterborough's Oktoberfest at Ferry Meadows. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough's Oktoberfest at Ferry Meadows.

Peterborough's Oktoberfest at Ferry Meadows. Photo: David Lowndes

