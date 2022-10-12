Crafts and gifts on offer as Christmas market returns to Cathedral
Peterborough Cathedral’s popular indoor Christmas Craft and Gift Market returns next month – opening on the same night as the city centre lights switch on.
Set inside the beautiful Cathedral building, on November 18 and 19, it offers an inspiring space in which to do your Christmas shopping and brings with it a wonderful selection of gifts and crafts from local businesses.
This year the market has more stalls than ever – selling hand crafted jewellery, glassware, woodcrafts, handbound leather notebooks, vegan bath bombs, artisan oils and spices; not to mention honey, cupcakes and fudge from 1pm – 9pm on the Friday, and 10am -4pm on the Saturday.
Shoppers are asked to book a timed entry ticket in advance to minimise queueing Tickets are £2 per person, with under 16s free of charge (booking still required). They can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/Peterborough-Cathedral-Events (scroll to 18 & 19 November). Any remaining tickets will be sold on the door.