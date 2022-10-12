Crafts and gifts on offer as Christmas market returns to Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral Christmas market. is back in November

Set inside the beautiful Cathedral building, on November 18 and 19, it offers an inspiring space in which to do your Christmas shopping and brings with it a wonderful selection of gifts and crafts from local businesses.

This year the market has more stalls than ever – selling hand crafted jewellery, glassware, woodcrafts, handbound leather notebooks, vegan bath bombs, artisan oils and spices; not to mention honey, cupcakes and fudge from 1pm – 9pm on the Friday, and 10am -4pm on the Saturday.