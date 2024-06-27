Classic cars, bikes and more at one of the biggest meets this year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Highlights of the event this Sunday (June 30) include:
Massive Classic Car and Bike Gathering: One of the year’s largest meetings with hundreds of stunning vehicles on display.
Pole Position Parking: Featuring an array of vintage, classic, custom, rare, race, rally, road, sports cars, bikes, and commercial vehicles.
Club Stands: Over 30 classic car and bike clubs confirmed.
Live Group B Rally Car Stage: Unmissable live action.
Shopping Village: Browse a variety of stalls.
Manufacturer Stands: Explore the latest from car and bike manufacturers.
Monster Truck Rides: Experience the thrill.
Battle of Britain Memorial Flypast: A spectacular aerial display.
Free Entry to Grimsthorpe Castle: Included with your ticket.
Go online to www.bastoncarshow.com to secure your tickets.