Classic cars, bikes and more at one of the biggest meets this year

The Baston Car & Bike Show returns this weekend with a whole host of special vehicles – plus live music, entertainment for the kids and food & drink – all set to the gorgeous backdrop of Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne.

Highlights of the event this Sunday (June 30) include:

Massive Classic Car and Bike Gathering: One of the year’s largest meetings with hundreds of stunning vehicles on display.

Pole Position Parking: Featuring an array of vintage, classic, custom, rare, race, rally, road, sports cars, bikes, and commercial vehicles.

Club Stands: Over 30 classic car and bike clubs confirmed.

Live Group B Rally Car Stage: Unmissable live action.

Shopping Village: Browse a variety of stalls.

Manufacturer Stands: Explore the latest from car and bike manufacturers.

Monster Truck Rides: Experience the thrill.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flypast: A spectacular aerial display.

Free Entry to Grimsthorpe Castle: Included with your ticket.