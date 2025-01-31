Children's favourite The Diaries of a Pig celebrated at Sacrewell Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s an exciting collaboration with the fantastic ‘The Diaries of Pig’ series at Peterborough’s Sacrewell Farm this half term - including storytelling with the author.

The farm, off the A47, has a week of farmyard fun lined up as it celebrates from February 15-23.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Live Story Telling – 15th February: 11am & 1pm Meet the creator behind the stories that kids adore. Enjoy live story telling of The Diaries of Pig by award-winning author Emer Stamp. Fun Family activities Join in a fun quiz all about Pig and his farmyard friends. Help make Pig’s slops in a hands-on messy play session. Get creative with a variety of farm animal themed crafts. New adventure trail Take part in the BRAND NEW Where’s WOC? trail. Competition – Design a new mode of transport! Join in an exciting competition to design a brand-new mode of transport! Judged by award-winning author Emer, you could win FREE day entry!

Sacrewell is a perfect family day out with fresh air, an award-winning play area, and 50 acres of gardens at any time. Open daily from 9am - 4.30pm, explore rare breed animals, discover the18th-century watermill, or soft play in the 'Playbarn'.

Full details at www.sacrewell.org.uk