Children's favourite The Diaries of a Pig celebrated at Sacrewell Farm

By Brad Barnes
Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 09:51 BST
There’s an exciting collaboration with the fantastic ‘The Diaries of Pig’ series at Peterborough’s Sacrewell Farm this half term - including storytelling with the author.

The farm, off the A47, has a week of farmyard fun lined up as it celebrates from February 15-23.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Live Story Telling – 15th February: 11am & 1pm Meet the creator behind the stories that kids adore. Enjoy live story telling of The Diaries of Pig by award-winning author Emer Stamp. Fun Family activities Join in a fun quiz all about Pig and his farmyard friends. Help make Pig’s slops in a hands-on messy play session. Get creative with a variety of farm animal themed crafts. New adventure trail Take part in the BRAND NEW Where’s WOC? trail. Competition – Design a new mode of transport! Join in an exciting competition to design a brand-new mode of transport! Judged by award-winning author Emer, you could win FREE day entry!

Sacrewell Farm is celebrating an exciting collaboration with the fantastic ‘The Diaries of Pig’ series!

Sacrewell is a perfect family day out with fresh air, an award-winning play area, and 50 acres of gardens at any time. Open daily from 9am - 4.30pm, explore rare breed animals, discover the18th-century watermill, or soft play in the 'Playbarn'.

Full details at www.sacrewell.org.uk

