Peterborough residents will be treated to all the fun of the fair over the next two weeks.

The Cherry Fair will open at the Embankment tonight (June 6), and will be running this weekend and next weekend, offering thrilling rides and traditional fairground games.

This week, the fair will run from tonight until Sunday, and it will open again on Thursday (June 13) and run until Sunday (June 16).

It will be open from 6pm until 10pm on weeknights, and from 2pm until 10pm on weekends.

Thursday nights will be ‘cheap nights’ with all rides costing just £1.50 per person.

To mark the occasion, we have looked back through our archives to pick out some of the best pictures from when fairs have been held on the Embankment in recent years.

