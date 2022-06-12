Peterborough Lido.

The Lido will open at 4:30am on June 21 to give early risers the chance to see the sun rise while enjoying a swim.

The event will run from 4:30am to 8:30am to offer a unique perspective on the longest day of the year.

The Summer Solstice happens once a year in each hemisphere and represents when that hemisphere is tilted directly towards the sun therefore receiving maximum daylight hours.

A spokesperson for the Lido said: “In Denmark they burn witches on a bonfire, in Sweden they collect herbs and dance, in Peterborough we swim! What better way to make the most of the extra hours of sunlight than watching the sun light up the city as you swim?”

Breakfast is also being served, with tickets costing either £12 or £15 depending on the breakfast option (vegetarian options included) selected.