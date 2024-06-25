Celebrating International Yoga Day in Ferry Meadows

A spokesperson said: “ We celebrate Yoga Day to honour the ancient practice of yoga, which originated in India.
"It's a day to raise awareness about its benefits for physical and mental well-being. Yoga unites the body and mind, promoting a sense of peace and wholeness.
"June 21st was chosen as it's the summer solstice, a significant day in many cultures.”
1. International Yoga Day
The International Yoga Day celebration at Ferry Meadows in PeterboroughPhoto: supplied
