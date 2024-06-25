Celebrating International Yoga Day in Ferry Meadows

By Brad Barnes
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:47 BST
Around 100 people from Peterborough’s Indian community took to Ferry Meadows to take part in an International Yoga Day celebration held on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: “ We celebrate Yoga Day to honour the ancient practice of yoga, which originated in India.

"It's a day to raise awareness about its benefits for physical and mental well-being. Yoga unites the body and mind, promoting a sense of peace and wholeness.

"June 21st was chosen as it's the summer solstice, a significant day in many cultures.”

The International Yoga Day celebration at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough

1. International Yoga Day

The International Yoga Day celebration at Ferry Meadows in PeterboroughPhoto: supplied

Photo Sales
The International Yoga Day celebration at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough

2. International Yoga Day

The International Yoga Day celebration at Ferry Meadows in PeterboroughPhoto: supplied

Photo Sales
The International Yoga Day celebration at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough

3. International Yoga Day

The International Yoga Day celebration at Ferry Meadows in PeterboroughPhoto: supplied

Photo Sales
The International Yoga Day celebration at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough

4. International Yoga Day

The International Yoga Day celebration at Ferry Meadows in PeterboroughPhoto: supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Ferry MeadowsPeterboroughIndiayoga