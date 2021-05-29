Can you visit all 42 scarecrows on the Werrington trail?
Look out for some of the stars of television and film in Peterborough this weekend - as the Werrington Show Scarecrow Trail returns to the city.
The theme this year is TV and film, and was open to everyone across the PE4 postcode area to enter (deadline for entries has passed).
Taking place across the Bank Holiday weekend, today until Monday, daily 10am to 4pm, there will be a mini trail as well as the main trail with 42 scarecrows to find.
Look out for Harry Potter, Luke Skywalker, Gangsta Granny, Bob The Builder and loads more - even AC-12!
The public will again be asked to vote for their favourite scarecrow on the two trails – with prizes donated by The Blue Bell, Werrington.
Trail maps will be available to collect from a stall on The Green, near Werrington’s village sign and will cost £1 as this is a fundraising event for The Werrington Show. More at www.werringtonshow.co.uk