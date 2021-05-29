Can you visit all 42 scarecrows on the Werrington trail?

The Werrington Show Scarecrow Trail runs Saturday to Bank Holiday Monday - and includes this one outside The Dragon.

The theme this year is TV and film, and was open to everyone across the PE4 postcode area to enter (deadline for entries has passed).

Taking place across the Bank Holiday weekend, today until Monday, daily 10am to 4pm, there will be a mini trail as well as the main trail with 42 scarecrows to find.

Look out for Harry Potter, Luke Skywalker, Gangsta Granny, Bob The Builder and loads more - even AC-12!

The public will again be asked to vote for their favourite scarecrow on the two trails – with prizes donated by The Blue Bell, Werrington.