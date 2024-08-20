Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burghley House is planning to reopen in time of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Burghley House has announced that it has taken the decision to close for two days due to forecasted high winds.

The historic house and gardens will now be closed on Thursday August 22 and Friday August 23.

The closure will be in place for the full day and affects Burghley House, Gardens & Adventure Play, all facilities, and the wider parkland.

The Met Office has predicted wind speeds as high as 21mph across both days, with those peak speeds being reached on Thursday morning.

A statement said: “The closure is to ensure the safety of visitors and our staff.

"If you’ve purchased tickets for either day, we have sent you an email with details on how to transfer your booking or request a refund.

"Please check spam/junk if our email hasn’t reached your inbox or email [email protected] if you want to contact us directly.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this closure may cause.”

The park is expected to reopen as normal on Bank Holiday Weekend for the start of the Summer Fine Food Market assuming a standard safety inspection is passed on Saturday morning.