Burghley Gardens offers days of outdoor fun at half term

With giant mole hills to scramble over, sky-high bug towers to discover, a colourful sensory wall for interactive play plus a den-building zone, there’s hours of outdoor family fun to be had from February 15-23.

And that’s all before reaching the Hidden Towers with its two enormous slides, climbing walls, wobbly walkways and crawl tunnels.

A free Spymaster’s Guide activity booklet sets adventurers on special spy missions with Cecil the Mole, scurrying through tunnels, cracking secret codes, finding hidden moles and following sneaky trails through the play area.

Snowdrop season in the gardens

The early season opening offers a wonderful opportunity to experience Burghley’s Gardens as they awaken after the winter.

The stunning snowdrop displays, showcasing a diverse array of varieties, are not to be missed. Visitors can also enjoy vibrant bursts of colour from emerging spring flowers and take in the wintry lakeside views. Visitors can take part in snowdrop planting during their visit with an opportunity to plant their very own snowdrop bulb in the Sculpture Garden.

It’s a hands-on way to contribute to next year’s beautiful display and a fun activity suitable for all ages.

The drop-in snowdrop planting sessions run from 10.30am to 11.30am (February 15-21).

Daily Garden Tours

Guided garden tours led by Burghley’s expert gardens team are available daily at 11.30am (February 15-21).

These relaxed walks, focusing on seasonal highlights such as Burghley’s abundant snowdrop displays, offer the perfect way to enjoy the beauty of the gardens, while learning from those who care for them.

Eat and Shop

Burghley’s restaurants and cafes will be open daily offering warming hot drinks, lunches and light snacks.

While The Courtyard Shop and Garden Shop offer the opportunity to browse a wide range of gifts, souvenirs and homewares.

• The Gardens and Adventure Play will be open daily from 10am to 5pm (last admission 4.30pm).

Tickets booked online in advance cost £10 adult, £8 child (3-15 years) and £32 family (2 adults, 3 children) with under 3s free.

Annual Passes offering unlimited visits through the open season are also available and cost from £26 for a child

The Gardens and Adventure Play will also open at the weekend on March 1-2 and 8-9, before returning to daily opening from Saturday 15 March.

The House, which is currently closed for essential upkeep, maintenance and conservation work, opens for the season on Saturday 15 March.

The Orangery Restaurant and Garden Café are currently open.

The Courtyard Shop reopens on February 8 and the Garden Shop on February 15.

The Parkland and Visitor Car Park are open year round.

For full details of what is available go online at www.burghley.co.uk

1 . Burghley_Gardens snowdrops 4.jpg Enjoy the snowdrops in Burghley Gardens Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Half Term Outdoors fun at Burghley Hide and Secrets Adventure Play Photo: supplied Photo Sales