Bring your antiques to Peterborough Showground this weekend to find ‘the real deal’
Hit ITV daytime show Dickinson’s Real Deal is coming to the East of England Arena this weekend (July 24).
Admission is free and the show’s experts will be on site between 8am and 5pm offering advice to visitors on their antiques and collectibles.
There is a chance for people to appear on the show and
The Duke, David Dickinson himself, will be there to keep an eye on the action and checking in on whether those who attend get the ‘real deal’.
He will be offering advice on whether they should take the offer from the antiques dealer or take their chances at auction.
A representative from the East of England Arena said: “Come along to one of our Dealer Days with your antiques and valuables for a free valuation from our team of experts. Doors are open from 8am – 5pm, completely free admission.
“You might have the opportunity to appear on TV with David Dickinson and one of our resident Dealers. Will you haggle for the best price or take your chances at the auction?!”
A spokesperson for ITV added: “Get the family, get the calendars and plan your day out with us!
“Have a butchers below to see the brilliant locations we are visiting this year!
“The Team at Real Deal HQ have been working tirelessly to make sure that this isn’t just the most dazzling tour yet, but COVID safe too! Following all the latest Government guidance and regulations all our attendees can rest assured that their safety is our primary concern.”