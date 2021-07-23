Bring your antiques to Peterborough Showground this weekend to find ‘the real deal’

Dickinson's Real Deal at the East of England Arena in 2019.

Admission is free and the show’s experts will be on site between 8am and 5pm offering advice to visitors on their antiques and collectibles.

There is a chance for people to appear on the show and

The Duke, David Dickinson himself, will be there to keep an eye on the action and checking in on whether those who attend get the ‘real deal’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be offering advice on whether they should take the offer from the antiques dealer or take their chances at auction.

A representative from the East of England Arena said: “Come along to one of our Dealer Days with your antiques and valuables for a free valuation from our team of experts. Doors are open from 8am – 5pm, completely free admission.

“You might have the opportunity to appear on TV with David Dickinson and one of our resident Dealers. Will you haggle for the best price or take your chances at the auction?!”

A spokesperson for ITV added: “Get the family, get the calendars and plan your day out with us!

“Come along to one of our Dealer Days with your antiques and valuables for a free valuation from our team of experts. Doors are open from 8am – 5pm, completely free admission.

“You might have the opportunity to appear on TV with David Dickinson and one of our resident Dealers. Will you haggle for the best price or take your chances at the auction?!

“Have a butchers below to see the brilliant locations we are visiting this year!