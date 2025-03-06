​Bold new outdoor art installation coming to Burghley House

Botanic Tapestry Outdoor Art Installation

The historic gardens of Burghley House are set to be transformed this spring and summer by Botanic Tapestry, an exciting outdoor art installation created by artist duo Graphic Rewilding. ​

This innovative exhibition features a series of large-scale botanical flags that celebrate the harmony between art, nature and history, bringing a bold new vision to Burghley’s stunning grounds.

Each design in this captivating series draws inspiration from the beauty of Burghley’s gardens as well as the intricate floral depictions found in the still lifes, marquetry, ceramics, and textiles in Burghley’s Collections.

Graphic Rewilding have offered their own artistic interpretation, weaving nature’s beauty into contemporary art. Flowers, insects, butterflies, and foliage come to life, with dynamic patterns and colours reflecting the elegance and energy of Burghley’s thriving landscape and rich artistic heritage.

More than just a visual statement, Botanic Tapestry highlights the deep connection between nature and well-being. This unique art experience invites you to pause, reflect, and immerse yourself in the landscape, fostering a renewed appreciation for the natural world around us.

Botanic Tapestry will unfold in two stages, offering visitors fresh perspectives throughout the year. From March 15 to April 21, the flags will form a grand processional route through Burghley’s South Gardens set against the dramatic south façade of Burghley House. With the South Gardens open for just a few weeks each year, this exhibition presents a rare opportunity to explore this exclusive setting while engaging with art in nature.

The installation will then transition to Burghley’s Sculpture Garden for the summer season, running from April 26. Here, it will be reimagined along the picturesque banks of Burghley’s Lake and Graphic Rewilding will expand the exhibition with additional artworks.

Graphic Rewilding’s co-founders Lee Baker and Catherine Borowski are on a mission to reconnect people to the natural world through art to foster positive mental well-being. The artists are now working across the globe, with artworks unveiled in China in 2024 and new works across the US being launch later this year.

Botanic Tapestry at Burghley represents their largest and most ambitious UK project to date.

Lee Baker describes the inspiration behind the project “From the lush wildflower meadows and diverse ecosystems, to the intricate still life paintings, textiles and Chinese enamelled porcelain housed in Burghley Collections, the extraordinary beauty of the art, nature and heritage has been a seemingly endless source of inspiration for our latest installation.”

Miranda Rock, Executive Chair, Burghley House Preservation Trust commented “The flags designed by Graphic Rewilding will bring a playful new layer of interpretation to the garden. Both dramatic and colourful – we’re excited for Burghley’s visitors to see how they enliven the surrounding landscape.”

Further information

• Botanic Tapestry in the South Gardens from 15 March to 21 April 2025

•Botanic Tapestry in the Sculpture Garden from 26 April to 31 August 2025

•The Gardens are open from 10am to 5pm, with last admission at 4.30pm

• Gardens & Adventure Play tickets booked online in advance cost £10 Adult, £8 Child (3-15 years), £32 Family (2 Adults, 3 Children). House, Gardens & Adventure Play tickets cost £20 Adult, £9 Child (3-15 years), £52 Family (2 Adults, 3 Children); Annual Passes offering unlimited visits start at £26 for a Child Annual Pass.

•Additional details, including full opening times and ticket information can be found at www.burghley.co.uk