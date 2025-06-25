Baston Car & Bike Show - with an exciting collection of historic BRM Formula One cars

The Baston Car & Bike Show this weekend will feature a whole host of special vehicles – vintage, classics, road, race, sports, customised, commercial and more!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not to mention the wide array of traders, live music, entertainment for the kids, food and drink... all set to the gorgeous backdrop of Grimsthorpe Castle on Sunday (June 29). First and foremost there’s cars, cars and even more cars. Then there’s bikes, trikes, the sporting and occasionally boring. No other event packs so much diversity in its line-up.

Club attendance is a major part of the event providing the opportunity for members to ride out and get together at this beautiful location relaxing with like-minded friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It simply doesn’t matter what the club celebrates in terms of age or brand. Previous clubs to attend have been Porsche Club of Britain, Jaguar XKR Club, MG Owners Club, BMW 7 Series, BSA owners clubs and everything in between. Be a part of the action and take a ride on the back of a Monster Truck. Bookings are arranged on the day.

Baston Car and Bike show returns to Grimsthorpe Castle on June 29

For the kids there’s plenty to see and do, whether it’s a trip to the fun fair or a hop on the bouncy castle. They’ll even have complete access to Grimsthorpe Castle’s outdoor adventure park, completely free of charge!

The highlights:

BRM Formula One Demo 11am & 2pm Britain’s first Formula One team, British Racing Motors (BRM) will commemorate its 75th anniversary with a formal celebration at this year’s Baston Car & Bike Show.

An exciting collection of historic BRM Formula One cars from the 50s, 60s and 70s will form a key part of the weekend with demonstrations and displays put together by Hall & Hall of Bourne. The renowned name in historic motorsport will be displaying three iconic BRM cars: the legendary BRM 261 and BRM 160, alongside a special surprise third BRM to be revealed on the day.

Baston Car and Bike show returns to Grimsthorpe Castle on June 29

Extreme Bike Battle 11.45am, 1:15pm & 2:45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Extreme Bike Battle show fuses multiple disciplines together for the ultimate adrenaline-fuelled show.

Witness jaw-dropping stunts as these world class performers push their limits to produce an amazing spectacle you will not forget!

BBMF Lancaster Flypast 1:12pm

Baston Car and Bike show returns to Grimsthorpe Castle on June 29

Of the 7,377 that were built, there are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world. The event will be joined by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight team and one of those two stunning Lancaster Bombers. Rev Up! 3pm

At 3pm, listen out for a 30 second Rev Up, giving the chance for visitors to hear every car and bike in all their glory. Live Music The Jivettes 11am to 11:45am One Eyed Cats 12:15pm to 1pm The Jivettes 1:45pm to 2:30pm One Eyed Cats 3:15pm to 4pm

Tickets and full details from www.bastoncarshow.com