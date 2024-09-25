Are you one of Peterborough's young creatives?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new scheme is looking for 16-24-year-olds in the city interested in working with professional artists to develop their skills and create projects that appeal to other young people.

Peterborough’s Jumped Up Theatre is looking for a new group to get involved in a creative project with an environmental theme.

The New Creatives will be working together with professional artists to explore their creativity and develop their skills while delivering an exciting new piece of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workshops will include movement / dance, songwriting, theatre making and creative writing. The team of New Creatives will be able to create their own individual pieces, and then work together to agree on a large-scale project to be delivered publicly in 2025.

There's an opportunity to become a young creative in Peterborough

It is aimed at those:

• Interested in performance/live events.

• Passionate about creative arts.

• Responsible and committed.

• Interested in exploring an environmental theme.

• Residents in Peterborough.

You can be from any background and don’t need to be an artist or performer. Jumped Up would love to hear from you if you have felt under-represented or excluded from the arts before.

Check out the last New Creatives project and meet the Jumped Up team by visiting the Style Stories exhibition launch in Queensgate, from 10am to 5pm on Saturday (28th).