All you need to know about the Huntingdonshire History Festival 2025

The Huntingdonshire History Festival returns throughout July with exciting events taking place across the county.

This year’s series of events has an even more exciting array of things to do for all ages, from Civil War historical re-enactments to nature walks, family activities to history walks and museum displays.

The festival takes place across Huntingdonshire, with events taking place in Huntingdon, St Ives, St Neots and several villages.

The History Festival opens on Saturday 5 July, with a two-day Civil War re-enactment at Castle Hills Park in Huntingdon. There’s the opportunity to visit living history displays and find out about daily life in the 1600s, take part in family drill displays and watch an exciting skirmish recreating the Battle of Huntingdon in 1645. There will also be family activities available both days as part of the event.

The festival includes guided walks and tours of Huntingdonshire, exploring aspects of our local history, special nature walks as well as chances to see behind the scenes and see rare artefacts at Huntingdonshire Archives and the Cromwell Museum and much more besides! Further events are planned as the year goes on, including nature walks and ghost tours of local towns.

Mike Addis, Chair of the Huntingdonshire History Festival, says: "The History Festival helps tell the story of our historic county, and we’re delighted to have a great programme of over 20 events taking place this year, with something during the programme to suit everyone’s tastes and interests.”

The full Huntingdonshire History Festival programme can be found online at www.huntshistoryfest.com

The festival is also grateful for any volunteers who can help steward events. Contact Mike Addis at: [email protected].