All you need to know about 6 weeks of summer at Nene Park

Here is what’s happening and when...

SUMMER-LONG ACTIVITIES

Pay & Play at Nene Outdoors: Make a splash on Gunwade Lake, with activities available between 11am and 6.30pm each day – including dragon and swan pedalos, row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes.

Nene Outdoors Olympic Challenge: Complete five different land or water activities throughout the Six Weeks of Summer for your chance to win an exclusive sailing or paddlesport taster session for six.

Holiday Club at Nene Outdoors: Oak Adventurers holiday club for kids age 8-13 is packed full of exciting water and land-based activities. From kayaking and paddleboarding to climbing and bushcraft, there’s something for every young adventurer to enjoy! Available every weekday in the summer holidays, starting on July 22 (excluding the bank holiday). It’s £43 a day or book a full week and save 20%!

Lake and River Boat Trips: Take a cruise in the eco passenger boat and enjoy unique views of the lake and wildlife around Ferry Meadows.

Ferry Meadows Holiday Trail: You’ll find a new trail up around Ferry Meadows every two weeks in the holidays. Pick up a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for just £1, answer the questions as you walk around the Park and return to the Visitor Centre to claim your prize to grow at home.

Camp under the stars: Upgrade your day out at Ferry Meadows to an overnight adventure. Book a bell tent or a spot on our pitch-only campsite, located in the heart of Ferry Meadows.

Ride the Miniature Railway: Sit back and enjoy the ride as you pass through meadows, while taking in the view of Overton and Lynch Lakes. Trains will operate daily, weather permitting.

Discover the Visitor Centre, Gift Farm Shop: Open daily from 9am to 6pm, the Visitor Centre in Ferry Meadows stocks everything you need for a day out in the Park.

Explore Longthorpe Tower - Weekends 10am - 4.30pm: Delve into the fascinating history of this local gem, guided by our friendly and knowledgeable team of volunteers. Explore the remarkable medieval wall paintings and uncover centuries of stories.

Open Water Swimming - every Thursday 5.30-7pm: Swim the 400m course on Gunwade Lake in these friendly sessions for all abilities. Register with NOWCA and get your first swim session free.

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Indoor Archery – July 23, August 8 and 20: Unleash your inner Robin Hood or Maid Marian! Sessions are 45 minutes long and take place at Nene Outdoors. Sessions are £12 per person and suitable for ages 8 and over.

Treasure Hunt – July 25: Explore Ferry Meadows using your super sleuthing skills to work out where the treasure is hidden! Suitable for children aged 4-7, it’s £5.50 per child.

Orienteering Challenge – July 25: Learn essential skills to follow directions and find your way around a real orienteering route. Suitable for children aged 8-13, it’s £5.50 per child.

Climbing Wall – July 30, August 15 and 29: Great fun for both adults and children aged 4 and over. Sessions are £12 per person.

Foodie Fridays – August 2 and 16: Bring all your friends and family to Ferry Meadows for an evening of live music and fantastic food from the finest local street food vendors. 5pm – 9pm.

Longthorpe Tower in the 15th Century – August 3: The Whittlebury family resided at Longthorpe Tower in 1471 during a time of turmoil. The Wars of the Roses is underway and the Yorkist King Edward IV is launching a bid to get his throne back from the Lancastrians. Which side will Robert Whittlebury choose? Join costumed interpreters from the Medieval Sokemen to explore life in the 15th century. Suitable for all ages, tickets are £10 each.

Summer Nights - August 15-18: Weekend two of an incredible line-up of open-air cinema and theatre in the heart of Ferry Meadows. Catch Barbie and Bob Marley One Love at the outdoor cinema on Oak Meadow, free screenings of Tangled and Stop Making Sense on Coney Meadow, plus Chapterhouse Theatre Company present literary classics Pride & Prejudice and Little Women at the outdoor theatre.

Summer Nights - August 23-25: Catch outdoor screenings on the big screen of family-favourites Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along, Trolls Band Together and The Wizard of Oz, plus timeless love

story Pretty Woman, vampire classic The Lost Boys and Bollywood blockbuster Pathaan.

WILDLIFE WORKSHOPS

Pond Dipping - July 24 and August 1, 6, 14 and 20: Come along to free drop-in sessions between 12 and 3pm and spend some time pond dipping and identifying the fascinating creatures you find. This event is suitable for children aged 3 and over and is free to attend, however donations are always welcome!

Big Butterfly Count – July 26: Join ranger Sophie on a walk to spot some of the butterfly species that flutter through Ferry Meadows, using the Big Butterfly Count sheets to help you to identify what you see. Suitable for age 8 and over, it’s free to attend.

Wildlife Boat Trip – July 30 and August 27: A specially extended wildlife boat trip around Overton Lake and along the River Nene. The ranger will make sure you don’t miss a thing, and help you learn more about the wildlife you spot. Suitable for age 12 and over, tickets are £15 each.

Pollinator Ponder and Wildlife Wander - July 30 and August 15: Spot the many butterflies, bees and wildflower species on walk round the Park with education officer Alex. See how they work together in the world of pollination, and use the Big Butterfly Count sheets to help you to identify what you see. Suitable for age 10 and over, it’s £5.50 per person.

Buzzy Bees - August 3: Fun interactive activities all about bees. This workshop is suitable for age 5+ and costs £5.50 to attend.

Bug Hunt at Thorpe Meadows - August 7 and 22: Follow the hunt around Thorpe Meadows to find the bugs that live here. This event is suitable for children aged two and over and costs £5.50 per child.

Family Wildlife Boat Trip – August 15: Just for families, the ranger will make sure you don’t miss a thing with free spotter sheets, and will help you learn more about the wildlife you spot. Suitable for age 5+, tickets are £15 each.

Birdwatching for Families - August 16: Discover the remarkable birds that fly, feed and roost in Ferry Meadows. Learn how to identify the birds you spot and get handy tips on using binoculars. Suitable for age 5 and over, it’s £5.50 per child and £2.50 for accompanying adults.

Owls and their Pellets - August 21: Follow a trail to learn more about the fascinating world of owls and the amazing things you can find by dissecting their pellets! Suitable for children aged 5 and over, it’s £5.50 per child.

CRAFT WORKSHOPS

Children’s Fused Glass Art Workshop – July 26: Join June from Semperart to make your very own unique sun-catcher from coloured glass. Suitable for ages 7-12, it’s £15 per child.

Teens Fused Glass Art Workshop – July 26: Join June from Semperart to learn all about fused glass art, then design and make your very own unique sun-catcher from coloured glass. Suitable for ages 13-17, it’s £20 each.

Kumihimo Bracelets – August 15: Learn the ancient Japanese technique of Kumihimo and make your own beautifully intricate Kumihimo bracelet. Suitable for age 12 and over, it’s £18 per person.

To book go online to www.nenepark.org.uk

