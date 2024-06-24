Hundreds of people gathered and a total of 48 crews took to the waters at Thorpe Meadows on Saturday’s for the city’s annual Dragon Boat Festival.

The event raised over £35,000 for nominated charity Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Winners on the water included 'Kan Do Heverything' from KDH Projects who scooped first place in the Champions race and the ‘Descendants of the Dragon’ – Chinese Community in Peterborough who won the Mixed Crew Champions.

Awards were also given out for the Best Dressed Crew, won by 'Phoenix Pirates' from Blue Pheonix, and for the team who drummed up the most money for Sue Ryder, which was awarded to 'The Cobra Crew' from Cobra Engineering who raised over £2,000 and won the special prize of a group Glo Golf experience.

Among the crews was the hospice’s very own #TeamSueRyder made up of their expert staff -while they didn’t take home a trophy, they crossed the finish line knowing that they were helping to raise funds to support the very care they provide.

In addition to the thrilling 200m races, spectators could enjoy plenty of family fun on the riverbanks from a caricaturist to fairground rides. Also, Sue Ryder volunteers held a tombola, with Hotpoint providing face painting and a competition to win a voucher for their outlet.

Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: “The Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival is a big event in our annual calendar and each year it never fails to impress with its fantastic atmosphere and incredible community feel.

“We are extremely grateful for the streams of support we receive year-on -year. The money raised is vital in helping Sue Ryder to ensure that no one has to face dying or grief alone.

“A big well done to all of the crews, and a huge thank you to everyone involved in making this another successful festival. We can’t wait for 2025!”

Aiden Ward, Logistics and Event Manager at NewWave Events, organisers of the Dragon Boat Festival, said: "We are thrilled by the overwhelming support and enthusiasm shown by the community for the Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival.

"It's a testament to the spirit of Peterborough that we can come together to enjoy such a fantastic event while raising crucial funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. The energy on race day was incredible, and we’re proud to be part of something that makes a real difference in people’s lives.

"Congratulations to all the teams, and a heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended and contributed to the success of this year’s festival. Roll on 2025!”

Ian Moverley, Communications Director from Hotpoint, added: "As a local employer for generations it's been our privilege to sponsor the Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival once again to help raise vital money for Sue Ryder.

"Well done to everyone involved and here's to 2025!"

The event was run by NewWave and sponsored by Hotpoint.

All of the race results are set to be published online at: https://dragonboatevents.co.uk/charity-dragon-boat-results/.

1 . Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival Crews take to Peterborough Rowing Lake at Thorpe Meadows.Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival The Chinese Community team.Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival The Caterpillar team.Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales