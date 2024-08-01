​For those who enjoy being at one with nature, The Wild Meadows, nestled in the secluded Cambridgeshire countryside Secret Garden Party site, offers an enchanting camping experience where adventure meets tranquility.

​Anyone seeking a rejuvenating escape from urban life, from August 5-12, can experience the great outdoors and set up camp under a starlit sky and immerse themselves in nature's wonders, dining under the forest canopy.

With spacious camping grounds, woodland retreats, and a lake for wild swimming, there’s ample room for everyone to unwind at the site of the SGP arts and music festival near Abbots Ripton, Huntingdon.

Families can opt for beautiful bell tents or bring their own campervan, tent, or caravan – there’s no restriction on pitch space.

Evening adventures and nightlife gather around the campfire for abundant bedtime stories, cocoa, and toasted marshmallows.

Visit The Prize Cock, the onsite container pub, serving food, drinks, and live music daily.

The excitement continues over the weekend with a flurry of nighttime parties for adults, ensuring fun for the "big kids” as well.

Offering activities for all ages, The Wild Meadows provides a packed programme of activities, including crafting, woodland skills, immersive theatre workshops, nighttime woodland trails and games.

Get away from it all at The Wild Meadows

For wellness seekers, the Herb Garden Wellness experience features sound healing, yoga, breathwork, meditation, and a myriad of workshops.

With a 7-night stay, immerse yourself in the natural beauty of fields and woodland. Enjoy a weekend or week-long camping holiday with activities for all ages, wellness programs, and late-night parties. Reconnect with nature, explore ancient woodland, trek through fields, or take a dip in the lake.

Fred Fellowes, the founder of the Secret Garden Party, says: “We are excited to welcome old and new Gardeners alike to re-discover our beautiful site with fresh eyes, their families and their friends, in a wholesome camping adventure sprinkled with Secret Garden Party magic”

Event Highlights:

The 7-Day Great Escape/3-Day Weekend Adventure

Day tickets available on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August

Activities: Wild swimming, campfire gatherings, immersive theatre, woodland trails, family-friendly games, and more.

Wellness: Yoga, meditation, sound healing, and massages.

Entertainment: Late-night parties, live music, and performances at The Prize Cock (onsite venue)

Dog friendly: open fields, exciting walkies, pup parade and dog agility.

For more information and to book your stay, visit www.secretgardenparty.com/the-wild-meadows