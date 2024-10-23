A frightfully fun and roar-some experience at Queensgate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for a frightfully fun – and free - Halloween experience at Peterborough’s Queensgate, with everything from dinosaurs to pumpkin patches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday and Friday (24th and 25th), there’s vibrant Diwali-themed craft workshops. These family-friendly sessions are a fantastic way to engage with the cultural celebrations and learn about the rich traditions of Diwali, in Queensgate.

On October 26 and 27, devilish dinosaurs will be taking over the centre, so prepare to be amazed by some larger-than-life and handheld dinosaur show and performances. Experience the wonder of these prehistoric creatures and enjoy interactive displays that will leave you in awe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queensgate very own Pumpkin Patch is coming on October 28 and 29. Embark on a pumpkin patch adventure. It’s not just your ordinary patch. Find the hidden password around the centre to give to the scarecrow and collect a pumpkin. There will be 200 pumpkins available each day! This is a perfect opportunity for families to create memorable moments together.

Look what's coming to Queengate this week

And on October 30 Striking Stars from POSH men’s and women’s teams will be making an appearance.

"We are excited to bring a unique and thrilling Halloween experience to Queensgate. Our line-up of events is designed to captivate families and create lasting memories. We can’t wait to see everyone join in the fun and embrace the Halloween spirit with us,” said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore.