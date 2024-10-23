A frightfully fun and roar-some experience at Queensgate
On Thursday and Friday (24th and 25th), there’s vibrant Diwali-themed craft workshops. These family-friendly sessions are a fantastic way to engage with the cultural celebrations and learn about the rich traditions of Diwali, in Queensgate.
On October 26 and 27, devilish dinosaurs will be taking over the centre, so prepare to be amazed by some larger-than-life and handheld dinosaur show and performances. Experience the wonder of these prehistoric creatures and enjoy interactive displays that will leave you in awe.
Queensgate very own Pumpkin Patch is coming on October 28 and 29. Embark on a pumpkin patch adventure. It’s not just your ordinary patch. Find the hidden password around the centre to give to the scarecrow and collect a pumpkin. There will be 200 pumpkins available each day! This is a perfect opportunity for families to create memorable moments together.
And on October 30 Striking Stars from POSH men’s and women’s teams will be making an appearance.
"We are excited to bring a unique and thrilling Halloween experience to Queensgate. Our line-up of events is designed to captivate families and create lasting memories. We can’t wait to see everyone join in the fun and embrace the Halloween spirit with us,” said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore.