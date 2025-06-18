The Activate sports taster day for children at Central Parkplaceholder image
The Activate sports taster day for children at Central Park

A day for children to discover sport in Peterborough's Central Park

By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 15:04 BST
Peterborough’s Central Park hosted its annual 'Activate' sports taster day for children on Saturday – and about 500 children descended on the park to experience 14 sports and activities, hosted by different sports clubs from around the city.

Sports and activities participating this year were basketball, bowls, cricket, parkrun, karate, martial arts, parkour, pickleball, rugby, table tennis, tennis, fitness and yoga.

Free bike repair was available from Brucie's Bikes based in Warboys.

Many parents commented how useful the event was to bring families together in fun outdoor activities, and to encourage children away from their tablets and devices.

"This is the third year we've done the event and this was the biggest yet,” explained Steve Harknett, secretary of Friends of Central Park.

"We want children to engage with all the amazing sports and fitness clubs we have in Peterborough, and to inspire them to get more active and sporty.”

The event was sponsored by Peterborough City Council, Central Co-op, The Co-op Group and Kaimas Lithuanian Restaurant.

Young people from Thomas Deacon Academy and 5th Peterborough Scouts volunteered to ensure the event was a success.

Any sports club wanting to get involved next year can contact Friends of Central Park on [email protected]

The Activate sports taster day for children at Central Park

1. Activate

The Activate sports taster day for children at Central Park Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The Activate sports taster day for children at Central Park

2. Activate

The Activate sports taster day for children at Central Park Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The Activate sports taster day for children at Central Park

3. Activate

The Activate sports taster day for children at Central Park Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The Activate sports taster day for children at Central Park

4. Activate

The Activate sports taster day for children at Central Park Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Related topics:Central ParkPeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice