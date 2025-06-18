A day for children to discover sport in Peterborough's Central Park

Sports and activities participating this year were basketball, bowls, cricket, parkrun, karate, martial arts, parkour, pickleball, rugby, table tennis, tennis, fitness and yoga.

Free bike repair was available from Brucie's Bikes based in Warboys.

Many parents commented how useful the event was to bring families together in fun outdoor activities, and to encourage children away from their tablets and devices.

"This is the third year we've done the event and this was the biggest yet,” explained Steve Harknett, secretary of Friends of Central Park.

"We want children to engage with all the amazing sports and fitness clubs we have in Peterborough, and to inspire them to get more active and sporty.”

The event was sponsored by Peterborough City Council, Central Co-op, The Co-op Group and Kaimas Lithuanian Restaurant.

Young people from Thomas Deacon Academy and 5th Peterborough Scouts volunteered to ensure the event was a success.

Any sports club wanting to get involved next year can contact Friends of Central Park on [email protected]

