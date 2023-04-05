A chance to have a go at sports in Peterborough's Central Park

The Sporting Have a Go Day at Central Park in 2018

Living Sport, Friends of Central Park and a number of other partners and supporters are organising the free opportunities to try out different sports which will herald the start of a number of sporting activities taking place throughout the summer months at the Park.

The activities will start at 11am where families can try a croquet, rugby, football, tennis, basketball, table tennis, rowing and volleyball taught by experienced, qualified coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivacity sports coaches will be organising multi sports sessions and providing a free bouncy castle, and the Nene Park Trust will be organising some hoop throwing. Both Junior Park Run and the Happy Kids Fitness Club will be demonstrating how everyone can engage with their activities too.

Just bring sensible clothing and flat shoes to take part.

Most Popular

There will also be a face painter and lots of fairground rides and games for everyone to enjoy.

Anyone having a go at a new sport will be given a sticker to add to their collection card which can then be exchanged for a free gift at the end of the day, along with the opportunity to win some fabulous prize vouchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad