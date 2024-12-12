A celebration of Henry VIII's first wife in Peterborough

The Katharine of Aragon Festival, an annual celebration commemorating one of England’s most historic figures here in Peterborough, returns next month.

Taking place from January 22-29, the festival – organised by Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough Museum Art Gallery – commemorates 29 January 1536, the date Henry VIII’s first wife was laid to rest in Peterborough Cathedral after her death in exile at Kimbolton Castle. To this day, Katharine’s tomb resides in the Cathedral, a poignant reminder of her legacy and lasting connection to Peterborough.

The Katharine of Aragon Festival programme includes, but not limited to:

•Historical talks and guided tours – Hear the intriguing stories of Katharine’s life, her influence on Tudor England, and the personal trials she endured.

•Engaging family activities – Interactive experiences for all ages, allowing families to step back in time to the Tudor period.

•Commemoration Service with visiting dignitaries - Led by The Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough.

•Grand Tudor banquet – A highlight of the festival is this immersive dining experience at Peterborough Cathedral, which invites guests to partake in a sumptuous feast fit for the noblest of courtiers, whilst enjoying lively performances from skilled players and merry minstrels.

For more details and booking information, please visit: peterborough-cathedral.org.uk