8 things to do this weekend

Festival of Antiques is back at the East of England Arena.

Festival of Antiques

East of England Arena, October 1 and 2

Expect hundreds of antiques shops, antiques dealers, interior design shops, antique silver dealers and antique furniture dealers and so many more.

Outside you will find a selection of outside stalls hosting antiques, vintage and collector’s items including antique bikes, leather football boots, vintage cricket balls, vintage tennis rackets, vintage fairground ride, garden statues and garden ornaments, vintage shop signs, antique leather chairs and more.

The Best of Queen - Break Free Tour

Key Theatre, October 1

From Queen’s early beginnings with Bohemian Rhapsody, to their sell-out concerts at Wembley Stadium, you’ll experience highlights from Queen’s extraordinary musical performances, whilst you relive the spellbinding atmosphere that Queen delivered over their illustrious career.

The Best of Queen show will transport you to a Queen concert at the height of their power.

With iconic sound and lights and featuring a selection of Queen’s Greatest Hits, this magical, live stage show is: “Guaranteed to Blow your Mind!”

Tickets at keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

New Theatre, October 3

After what can only be described as an unprecedented year, the incredible “Rock for Heroes” is back on the road for 2021; bringing the perfect combination of your favourite rock songs delivered as only this show can, continuing fundraising in support of the fantastic Help for Heroes.

Performed by a full live rock band and incredible singers, complete with brilliant personalities and hilarious comedy value this really is a night out unlike any other. With music from artists such as Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Van Halen, Toto, Bon Jovi, Guns ‘N’ Roses, AC/DC, Prince, Dire Straits and so many more.

Tickets from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Omid Djalili

South Holland Centre, Spalding, October 1

The award-winning British-Iranian actor/comedian, brings his Good Times Tour to Spalding.

And it could not come soon enough for Omid. Well-loved for his legendary stand-up shows, Omid’s performances are famed for their piercing wit - with routines that range from the provocative to the silly. Omid’s stand-up is always highly energetic, incredibly passionate and above all supremely entertaining.

With a career in comedy spanning across three decades, Omid Djalili’s renowned performances on stage and screen have won him fans and accolades all over the world, in The Good Times Tour Omid will wax lyrical about life, the universe, and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves.

Dragons and Mythical Beasts

New Theatre, October 5 and 6

Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new show for all the family.

Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don’t wake the Dragon…

From the creators of the West End smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life, don’t miss this brand-new spell-binding adventure, live on stage.

Showtimes are 1.30pm and 4.30pm. Tickets from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Marty Wilde

The Cresset, October 3

There’s a chance to relive the golden decades of pop and rock. Marty was one of the leading British rock and roll singers, along with Tommy Steele and Cliff Richard. His hits include: Donna, Sea of Love, Blue Moon of Kentucky, Bad Boy and of course, Jezebel and Rubber Ball.

The Nick Ross Orchestra “The Glenn Miller Rat Pack era”

Key Theatre, October 2

Recapture the sounds of a bygone era as the Nick Ross Orchestra presents ‘an unmissable evening of music and song’ – the Classic Big Band Sound of the 1940s & 50s. Tickets from keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

Mercury

Stamford Corn Exchange, October 2.

Mercury, having celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, have established themselves as one of the world’s most authentic tribute bands to Freddie Mercury and Queen.