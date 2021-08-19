6 things to do in Peterborough this week

Equifest is coming to Peterborough

Equifest

East of England Arena, August 19-21

The UK’s largest amateur horse show returns today for the 15th year.

Robin Hoold Live in the Cloisters

It is perfect for all horse lovers featuring a variety of showing, show jumping, working hunter and carriage driving classes.

Evening performances will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings – making use of the large outdoor arena and the covered grandstand seating for the first time.

Tickets at eastofenglandarena.com/

Chicago

Kindred Drama and KYT present Chicago

Key Theatre until Saturday

There is still time to see the show telling the stories of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two infamous murderesses on Death Row of the Cook County Jail and featuring songs such as All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle.

Tickets from the Key box office.

Jane Eyre

Hexwood School of Sorcery

Peterborough Cathedral Cloisters, August 20, 7pm

Robin Hood

August 21, 4pm

Dot Productions brings two contrasting shows – a musical version of the well-loved Robin Hood and Jane Eyre, Bronte’s classic about a girl who suffers a cruel childhood before becoming an adult, guarding passionate and mysterious secrets.

Central Park Music Festival

Central Park, August 21 and 22

Three sessions spread over two days featuring Proms in the Park, Ibiza in the Park and stacks of local singers and live bands.

Full details HERE

California Suite

New Theatre, August 24 to 28

Four couples arrive, in turn, from New York, Philadelphia, London and Chicago and separately inhabit a Beverly Hills hotel suite.

They bring along their problems, anxieties and comical marital dilemmas. Beverly Hills will never be the same. Neil Simon at this most

humane, compassionate, and humorous best.

Hexwood School of Sorcery

Key Theatre, August 25/26

Maisey Hexwood was born into a family of spellbinding sorcerers. Her great grandfather set up the Hexwood School of Sorcery in the early ‘60s. It’s now time for Maisey to follow in her family’s footsteps and begin her studies in sorcery. The only problem is Maisey isn’t very good at magic, in fact she’s terrible! She once attempted a disappearing spell that made her wand disappear. She turned her mum’s cat florescent pink and her first broom-flight ended when she crashed through her neighbour’s garden fence. Join Maisey on her adventures through sorcery school as she meets lots of eccentric and hilarious characters and learns to embrace her magical mishaps.