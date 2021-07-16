6 things to do in Peterborough this week

A small child explores One Small Step by Peter Walker.

One Small Step

Peterborough Cathedral from July 17

From Saturday you can see a giant representation of the lunar surface, created by the renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker using imagery from NASA.

The 36m x 7m art installation, entitled One Small Step, will transform a huge area of the floor in the north and south transepts, and under the tower, into an image of the moon’s terrain, showing all the craters and details of the lunar rock. Visitors will be able to walk on the surface and even locate the place where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made their Apollo 11 landing in 1969. Look out for supporting events in the coming weeks too. Dancing on the Moon (a silent disco), One Giant Leap (a lunar crafts day with teddy bear drop) and Moon with a View (seeing One Small Step from above, plus the view from the top of the tower). Mezzo-soprano Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues will be giving a concert of Songs to the Moon, on July 24 at 7.30pm.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Peterborough Vegan Market

Cathedral Square, July 17

From 10.30am to 4pm, the event will feature up to 35 stalls including a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

Community picnic

Bretton Park, July 21

The event - held next to the water park from 11am to 2pm - will have popular local resident ‘Dave the Clown’ bringing lots of smiles to

the faces of all age groups at 11:30am, followed by a Laughter Yoga session at 1pm.

All residents are welcome, all they need to do is bring their own picnic and something to sit on.

Community engagement worker, Kathy Shaw said: “Everyone who has tried Laughter Yoga says how uplifting it is, and Dave the Clown is a very much loved local character, I think it will be good few hours of fun.” The event is part of a programme of engagement activities to support community aims in Bretton, it is funded by People’s Health Trust, and supported by Royal Voluntary Service. For more information, please call Kathy 07714 091 073 or email

BLOCKBUSTER

Key Theatre tonight and tomorrow

Sam is an ordinary person, from an ordinary town. Then one day everything changes. In a race against time to save the world, Sam must solve an ancient mystery, defeat an alien army and protect the President of the United States. Can it be done?

BLOCKBUSTER is a live theatre show…of a movie brought to the stage by Lamphouse Theatre. Featuring a 40-strong digital choir and presented in real life widescreen, this hilarious romp will be a night out to remember!

www. keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

Salsa for beginners

The Fletton Club, July 18

A new six-week salsa dance course gets underway in The Ball Room, at the Fletton High Street venue from 7pm-11pm.

www.everybodysalsa.com

Silver Screen

Key Theatre

The film screenings continue tonight and tomorrow with Dream Horse. The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes. On Wednesday, July 21, you can see The Father, a 2020 drama film co-written and directed by Florian Zeller, in his directorial debut, based on his 2012 play Le Père.