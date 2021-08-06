5 things to do in Peterborough this weekend

Honk! is Live in the Cloisters at Peterborough Cathedral on August 7.

KD Theatre presents the Olivier Award winning family musical HONK! by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe in the Cathedral Cloisters on Saturday at 2pm.

Honk! tells the tale of ‘Ugly’, a young duckling who appears to look different to his brothers and sisters. With clever, inspiring songs and a whole lot of heart, this charming reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Ugly Duckling” will quack you up and bring a smile to your beak. Tickets from peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Buses Festival

Look out for the run this Suinday

East of England Arena and Events Centre, August 8 from 10am to 4pm

The Buses Festival, which is organised by the BUSES magazine team will feature a display of up to 100 vintage, restored and modern buses and coaches, as well as free bus rides from some of the vehicles in attendance and a variety of ‘bus’ themed traders. Look out for restored buses and coaches on display from a range of decades and fleets.

Tickets from https://shop.keypublishing.com/

Ostrichfest

Ostrichfest take place August 5 to 8.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, August 5,6,7 and 8

Seven performances spread over four days at the popular pub started last night with Children of The Revolution at 8pm. Friday it is Johnny Quinn at 7pm followed by Frankly My Dear at 9.30pm. Saturday sees Salmon Dave performing at 4pm and The Money Shot at 9.30pm. And on Sunday you can hear a Head In The Sand folk session from 12.30pm and the Palmy Ukelele Band at 5pm. Plus food each day from Tacos and Flipflops.

Russell Howard - Respite

The Cresset, August 8-10

The shows had to be postponed (again) last month but Russell will finally be in the house for four shows over three days. Following the critically acclaimed sold out arena leg of his tour ‘Respite’, Russell is bringing his biggest globe-spanning stand-up tour to date to the city. He is still riding high on the success of his Sky One show The Russell Howard Hour, and his global smash Netflix special Recalibrate, but he is finally back on stage where he belongs, making sense of a world that’s spinning out of control. Age 16-plus.

Tickets from cresset.co.uk

It’s time for Respite.

Wisbech & District Historic Vehicle Club Road Run

Sunday, August 8

Over 200 vehicles, of all sizes, from scooters to lorries, will complete the 80-mile route departing from the Somers Road car park in Wisbech, pausing for a static display at Bauer Media, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, and culminating in a show and prize-giving back at the Somers Road Car Park.