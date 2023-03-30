12 good reasons for a fun day out at Wicksteed Park

It’s been a favourite destination for Peterborough funlovers for generations – and there’s some seriously ‘eggciting’ fun ready to hatch as the fun-packed park gets into full swing.

A fabulous array of rides and activities awaits visitors of all ages to the Kettering venue, set within almost 150 acres of beautiful parkland, which will be open every day through the Easter holidays (April 1-17).

For adrenaline fans, the Thrill Zone contains firm favourites such as Rocky River Falls, Dinosaur Valley and Galaxy Invader, whilst the Splash Zone is home to an award-winning water chute believed to be the oldest in the world.

The Adventure Zone has something for children of all ages and includes Wicky’s Farmyard, Tree Top Walk and Clown Coaster, whilst the Heritage Zone is a doff of the cap to Wicksteed’s rich history, hosting the park’s railway which first opened in 1931.

There is also a beautiful wooden carousel and the ornately decorated Sway Rider, which takes you on a gentle ride 30 feet in the air and provides glorious overhead views of the park.

Besides hopping on and off rides like Easter bunnies, visitors can get their bonnets ready and win the chance to feed Wicksteed’s adorable Meerkats.

For just £2.50 each, join the Easter Egg hunt for an opportunity to spend time with the most characterful of animals, as well as the chance to win a delicious treat.

Entry to the park is free. Ride tickets are £3 per person, per ride; alternatively wrist bands cost £22 for access to all rides for one day.

