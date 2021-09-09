10 things to do this week in Peterborough

In The Night Garden comes to New Theatre

David Baddiel - Trolls: Not The Dolls

The Cresset, September 15

Following his five-star Olivier-nominated hit My Family: Not The Sitcom and the return to No. 1 of his seminal football anthem Three Lions, David Baddiel comes back to the stage with a brand new one-man show, Trolls: Not The Dolls.

David Baddiel

Trolls – the terrible people who spend all day insulting and abusing strangers for no other reason than to fill the huge gaps in their souls. There is a common wisdom about how to deal with trolls: don’t, for goodness sake, encourage these people by replying to them.

It’s a good law. And it’s one that David Baddiel has consistently broken. Because David has always seen trolls as hecklers, and if a comedian gets heckled, it is their duty not to ignore the heckler, but to wittily put them down. Over the years, David has spent a lot of time doing this, which has led him to think that there might be a show in it: a show that would say something about how we live now.

Russell Brand: 33

The Cresset, September 13

Russell Brand

Get ready for Russell Brand doing stand up on the strangeness of the last 18 months.

What have we learned and not learned?

And how do you ‘get back to normal’ if you’ve never been normal?

Tickets from cresset.co.uk

Gary in Punderland

Gary Delaney: Gary In Punderland

Key Theatre, September 13 and 14

Get ready to dive into a rabbit hole of the best jokes in the world –star of Live at the Apollo and sell-out sensation Gary Delaney is back!

One of the most sought-after joke writers in the country and longstanding Mock the Week special guest, Gary has been through the laughing glass and he’s ready to bring you a brand new show with hit after hit of the kind of one-liners only a master could craft.

Heritage Open Days start this weekend

If you’re hunting for snark, Gary’s got it covered!

In The Night Garden LIVE

New Theatre, September 11 and 12

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day!

Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all.

You’ll see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music. Look out for the flying Pinky Ponk.

Roarsome! Roadshow

Bushfield Leisure Centre, September 11, from 10am to 4pm

Dinosaurs are brought to life in an energetic, interactive experience.

Be amazed, play, learn and have endless dinosaur fun! Meet the UKs biggest T-Rex, the cheekiest raptor and the cutest dinosaur babies.

Tickets at www.dinosaurhireuk.com/events/roarsome-roadshow-peterborough

Peterborough Cathedral

September 10

A wide variety of places of interest across the Peterborough area will be opening to the public this weekend and next as part of Heritage Open Days.

Amongst them is Peterborough Cathedral, and its offering includes a special Cathedral at Night evening.

From 6.30pm to 10.00pm visitors are invited to drop in to enjoy the very special atmosphere of the building ‘after hours’.

Cathedral musicians will play quiet piano and organ music as you explore, and guides will be on hand to answer questions about cathedral history.

At 9.00pm the choir will sing the traditional service of Compline to end the day.

Sing-a-long-a Dirty Dancing

Key Theatre, September 10

Join Baby and Johnny in a fun-filled screening of the 1987 dance classic film where you are the stars of the show. The host will lead a vocal warm up, show you how to use your free interactive prop bag and have you dancing really dirty!

Fancy dress not obligatory but highly recommended.

Land Rover Owner Show

East of England Arena, September 11 and 12

Fancy a weekend surrounded by hundreds of drool-worthy Land Rovers, 1000s of Land Rover parts to buy, and the best Land Rover entertainment on the planet? The LRO Peterborough Show is the biggest Land Rover celebration of the year.

A Perfect Likeness

Key Theatre, today (2pm)

Reclusive writer and photographer Charles Dodgson (also known as Lewis Carroll) invites celebrity author Charles Dickens to his Oxford home to pose for a portrait. What ensues is a baring of two creative souls, the one private and fastidious, the other boisterous and irreverent.

Beyond The Barricade

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, September 11 (7.30pm)

The UK’s longest running musical theatre celebration – it reached 21 years touring in 2020 – features past principal performers from Les Miserables and delivers over two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End, ending with a stunning finale from Les Mis.

This brand new show will include many of the best numbers that have made Beyond the Barricade the most popular musical theatre concert in the country.

The concert features David Fawcett (Valjean), Andy Reiss (Enjolras & resident director for the National Tour of Les Miserables), Katie Leeming (Eponine) and Poppy Tierney (Cosette), together with a live band who capture the feel of the original orchestrations of the chosen musicals.