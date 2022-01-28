10 things to do in Peterborough this week

Spirit Of The Dance

Winter Market

Peterborough city centre until Saturday.

Bringing an international flair to the city centre, shoppers will find tasty street food options, tempting sweet treats, artisan producers and quirky craft items with over 15 internationally themed stalls lining Bridge Street.

Made in Lockdown art exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral. Some of the art on display EMN-220122-164701009

Open each day 10am to 5pm.

Spirit Of The Dance

New Theatre, February 1

One of the most exciting dance shows ever, this high octane extravaganza takes dance to the next level, in an explosive fusion of heart pounding Irish Dance combined with dance styles from around the world.

Scottish, Flamenco, Latin, Salsa, Street Dance, Hip Hop, Techno, Can Can and American Tap are all set to the same dynamic rhythms as the heart pounding thunder of Irish dance. This spectacular show takes you around the globe with the spellbinding world of dance.

The breathtaking dancers sound like a runaway express train and their frenzied skill and military precision sends shivers down your spine. Not one Irish dance shoe steps out of line as their thunderous feet perform as one, with an excitement that leaves audiences screaming for more. This dance spectacular has brilliant lighting, dazzling costumes and breathtaking choreography.

Ahir Shah

The Cresset, January 28

Featuring his signature blend of philosophical inquiry, personal examination, and sweet gags, Double

Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Ahir Shah returns to stand-up with a new show about significance, insignificance and scurvy.

Showaddywaddy

New Theatre, January 28

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than 20 million records and have toured all corners of the world extensively.

Their live show is dynamic and uplifting featuring all of their biggest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts of Europe.

Katharine of Aragon Festival

Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough Museum until Sunday

The annual celebration to mark the date in 1536 when Henry VIII’s first wife was buried here.

The festival includes events for all ages on a Tudor theme - talks, tours and services.

Urban

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until May

The hugely popular exhibition of major national importance include original works by artists including Banksy, Damien Hirst, My Dog Sighs, Blek le Rat, Pure Evil, Kaws, and others.

‘Urban’ features more than 130 pieces - and some of the items have rarely been exhibited in the UK before.

Most of the work that will be on display is owned by John Brandler of Essex-based Brandler Galleries. The exhibition was made possible thanks to James O’Rawe, general manager at Peterborough Workspace Limited, who approached Brandler Galleries to bring the street art to Peterborough.

General admission for the exhibition is £8 for over 18s, £5 for youngsters aged 12-18 and free for under 12s. To book visit www.cityculturepeterborough.org.uk or pay on the door

Bon Jovi Experience

New Theatre, January 29

In tribute to this incredible musical talent, The Bon Jovi Experience was born and since 1994 has become the only band to have performed live on stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself. Lead singer Tony Pearce’s striking resemblance to the original front man, creates an unrivalled tribute not to be missed.

Endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself, the official tribute band to Bon Jovi perform all over the world to sell-out crowds.

As the world’s leading tribute, The Bon Jovi Experience is often copied but never equalled, performing all the hits you know and love including, “Livin’ On a Prayer”, “Always”, “It’s My Life”, “You Give Love a Bad Name”, and many, many more.

Stamford Comedy Club

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, January 28

Jo Caulfield headlines this offering from Chukl.

You will recognise Jo from TV shows such as “Have I Got News For You” or “Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow”, - or caught her live at one of her award-winning Edinburgh Festival shows.

The line-up also includes Jess Fostekew, Live at The Apollo, QI, Richard Osman’s House Of Games, Dave Gorman’s ‘Modern Life is Goodish’; Nelson Gombakomba- based in Norwich and a finalist last year in the prestigious Amused Moose New Act Competition; and President Obonjo - an increasingly successful stand-up comedian and who has been performing comedy for the past 10 years. As the larger-than-life, uber-confident, self-appointed, side-splitting dictator of ‘Lafta Republic’, President Obonjo has quietly been leading a comedy revolution to become the first president to take over the comedy industry by storm.

Made In Lockdown

Peterborough Cathedral until February 18

See more than 300 exhibits from local people made art during the Covid-19 lockdowns, or in response to the pandemic.

Pieces on display from pictures inspired by NHS workers, to illustrations of the natural world, to depictions of the isolation that lockdown caused. They range from paintings, drawings and collages, through to sculptures, models and even items of clothing.

Crafty Tuesday

Peterborough Cathedral, February 1

Local artist and volunteer cathedral guide, Lynne Collins, will be leading informal sessions of ‘Coffee, Crafts and Conversation’ each Tuesday until 1st March, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The themes for these friendly and simple craft sessions will all be inspired by the art, architecture and stories of the cathedral. Activities will change from week to week and will include trying out illuminated lettering, making crafts inspired by the stained glass windows and perhaps working with clay. The sessions are just for fun and aimed at adults who like some company while making things. Accompanied children are welcome.

All materials will be provided for the sessions and there is no need to book. Donations are requested to help cover costs.