Seven celebrities have been unmasked so far on the current series of ITV’s hit show The Masked Singer. With two more unveiled this weekend.

Before Saturday’s episode - the previous elimination was Teeth - and fans had already figured out their identity, even before it was revealed. It is the sixth series of The Masked Singer - and there was a major shake-up of the judging panel this year after Rita Ora’s departure.

The celebrities who have been unmasked so far have included singers, beloved TV presenters and icons from throughout the history of The Great British Bake-Off. See who was under the masks - and which identities are yet to be revealed.

1 . Giant Joel - episode 1 Introduced in the Christmas Special back in late 2024, Giant Joel was unmasked in the first episode of this season. It was revealed that Olympic legend Mo Farah was under the mask | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2 . Spag Bol - episode 1 Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was the first celebrity to be unmasked this season. She was revealed as being the star under the Spag Bol in episode 1. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales

3 . Pegasus - episode 2 In the second episode of a double bill on the weekend of January 4/ 5, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was unmasked. She was revealed as the star under the Pegasus costume. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales

4 . Toad in the Hole - episode 3 The third celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer was Macy Gray. She was revealed to be Toad in the Hole in the third episode of 2025 - on January 11. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales