The Jonathan Ross Show has confirmed the guests for April 19

It is the season finale of The Jonathan Ross Show.

ITV has confirmed the latest line-up.

But who is going to appear on the show tonight?

Jonathan Ross will be joined by a cricket legend and plenty of other stars on his famous sofa tonight. ITV has confirmed the line-up for the final episode of the current season.

It includes a performance from the Grammy-winning band Wet Leg. Viewers will not want to miss this episode.

But who exactly are the guests this evening? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on?

The Jonathan Ross Show: Who is on ITV show this week including Maya Jama, Niall Horan & James Acaster | ITV

The popular talk show is scheduled to start at the slightly later time of 10.20pm today (April 19). It will run for slightly less than an hour and will finish at 11.15pm.

Why does it start late this week?

The Jonathan Ross Show has been pushed back an hour because ITV is airing ‘An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile’ at 9.05pm. It has caused a slight reshuffling of the schedule.

Who are the guests on The Jonathan Ross Show?

Jonathan is joined by former England cricket captain Freddie Flintoff this week. While also heading to the sofa will be The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs - fresh off the show’s recent finale.

Also appearing will be comedian Rebel Wilson, renowned actor David Oyelowo and Bafta-winner Sophie Willan. Plus, music by Wet Leg.

How to watch The Jonathan Ross Show?

The latest episode will once again be broadcast on ITV 1/ 1HD and STV today. It is scheduled to start at 10.20pm - as mentioned in the section above.

If you can’t watch it live, it will also be on ITV1+1. Viewers can also catch-up via ITVX - with the previous episodes already.

