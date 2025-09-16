The Great British Sewing Bee will crown its latest winner in just a few hours 🧵👀

It is time for the final of The Great British Sewing Bee.

The BBC has confirmed when the series 11 finale will start.

But who has made it to the grand final?

A brand new winner of The Great British Sewing Bee will be crowned in just a matter of hours. The 11th series is set to come to a grand conclusion in just a matter of hours.

Sara Pascoe will be hosting the show for the final time, after her departure was announced last week. See who will replace her from this year’s Christmas special.

But when exactly can you tune in for the final of series 11? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does The Great British Sewing Bee final start?

Sara Pascoe returns to host The Great British Sewing Bee | BBC/Love Productions

The eleventh series of the beloved show is set to come to an end today (September 16) with its grand finale. It is due to start at 9pm and will be on BBC One and will run for an hour, concluding with the crowning of its latest winner.

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “It's sewing machines at the ready as the finalists tackle three challenges in their bid to be crowned this year's winner. They begin by following the pattern for a deceptively simple bias-cut slip dress, where one mistake in cutting the fabric could cost them the chance to continue.

“In the transformation challenge, they make garments using sheer fabric, before finally tackling the art of trompe l'oeil, creating illusions with fabric to fit their chosen friend or family member. Three finalists, three challenges - but only one will be crowned as the latest champion. Presented by Sara Pascoe.”

Who are the Great British Sewing Bee finalists?

After nine weeks, the show has cut its amateur sewers down to just three finalists. The ones who will compete for the trophy includes:

Caz, 59 - retired

Órla Ní Eadhra, 19 - cafe worker/ student

Yasmin Proctor-Kent, 30 - scientist

Kit was the unfortunate one to just miss out on making the 2025 final, he was eliminated in the semi-final and fell just before the final hurdle.

Who is the host for The Great British Sewing Bee series 11?

After taking last year off, Sara Pascoe is back to host the latest season of the popular BBC competition show. She had previously been on hosting duty for series eight and nine - however it has been announced this one will be her last.

Sara stepped away from season 10 because she was on maternity leave - but she is back once again for the 2025 edition. She is one of four people to have hosted the show since it premiered back in 2013.

A spokesperson for the BBC added: “Sara has been a brilliant, witty and much-loved presence in the sewing room and both the BBC and the Bee team thank her for three wonderful series.”

BAFTA-winning comedian, writer and actor Sophie Willan is joining for next year’s edition. However, she will make her debut by hosting the Christmas Celebrity Special later this year.

Claudia Winkleman was the host for the first four seasons between 2013 and 2016. The show took a three year hiatus and then returned in 2019 with comedian Joe Lycett as the presenter.

He hosted the show in series six and seven, before Sara Pascoe took over from series eight. She returned for series nine and then took a year off, before coming back to present series 11.

The 10th season of The Great British Sewing Bee was hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who stepped in to cover while Sara Pascoe was on maternity leave. He is best known for playing Mike Cooper in Ghosts - as well as being Dean in Stath Lets Flats.

