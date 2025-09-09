Grab your oven mitts, because a brand new helping of The Great British Bake Off is almost ready to be served up. Channel 4’s beloved cookery competition will be back in just a few hours.
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have been cooking up some devilish biscuit-based challenges for the remaining bakers this week. Recap what happened in the first episode of GBBO here.
The bookies have named the baker most likely to go home this week. See the latest odds right here.
Channel 4 has confirmed the start time for tonight’s (September 9) episode. The challenges the amateurs are set to face in biscuit week have also been revealed.
But which bakers are still in the tent? Here’s all you need to know.
