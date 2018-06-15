The best pubs, clubs and bars in Peterborough for live music this week

The Gravy Train Trio - a high energy Jazz, Funk, Soul organ trio from Cambridge - head the entertainment at this weekend’s three-day Alfresco Soul Festival at Charters on the River Nene in Peterborough.
Comprising of Justin Dwyer on guitar, Ian Griffith on drums and Hugh Birkenhead on organ, the band have played at The Cambridge Jazz Festival and have played live on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
You can catch the boys in the garden marquee from 5pm on Saturday when they will be playing two 45-minute sets.
The Alfresco Soul Festival gets under way at 9pm on Friday with an evening of Ska/Reggae, Northern Soul, Rhythm ‘n’ Soul with DJs Julz, Glen and Oxford Paul.
On Saturday, there will be music from 12noon until late , with Rhythm ‘n’ Soul, Neo Soul Jazz, Soulful house and Disco from Djs Terry, Otis, Derek Phorbes, Dave Lyles, The Beatroute Collectie, John Covell and Stuart Skip.
Wrapping things up on Sunday, with Chillout down tempo, Jazz, Latin, Rare grooves, Soul, Funk and 80s Soul will be DJs Jo G, Soul Collective, Lee Seargent, Pat Unwin, Asif, Julz and Ian Pass.
THURSDAY JUNE 14th
Live Music
Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.
Clubs/DJ
The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.
The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.
Quiz
The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1
Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,
Friday 15th
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: TALLAWAH. 9pm- Peterborough’s No1 Reggae tribute band, playing roots, rock, reggae covers.
Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.
Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.
Clubs/DJ
Charters: Alfresco Soul Festival from 9pm with Ska/Reggae, Northern Soul, Rhythm ‘n’ Soul.
The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.
The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Event
Peterborough Conservative Club: Charity Race Night in Aid of “Shine” 8.00pm.
Saturday 16th
Live Music
Charters: Alfresco Soul Festival from 12 noon with two live sets from Gravy Train Trio (pictured) plus Rhythm ‘n’ Soul, Neo Soul Jazz, Soulful house, Disco.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: TRUE 90s’. 9pm, playing 90s’ Brit Pop and American alternative covers.
The Burghley Club: Stealer.
Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Filthy Contact.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: TEXAS GUN, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Paul Copestake, 8.30pm. Free entry.
Clubs/DJ
The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.
The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday 17th
Live Music
Charters: Alfresco Soul Festival from 12noon with Chillout down tempo, Jazz, Latin, Rare grooves, Soul, Funk, 80s‘ Soul.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: DAVID LAST, ballroom and sequence dancing from 7-30 till 10-30pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Country & Western: Texas Gun 8.00pm. Free entry.
Karaoke
The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Quiz
Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm
Monday 18th
Event
The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.
Quizzes/Poker
The Beehive: Poker Night 8pm £5 buy in.
Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome
Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer
Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm
Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm
Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm
Tuesday 19th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Event
The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Wednesday 20th
Quizzes
Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.
The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.
The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.