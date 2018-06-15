The best pubs, clubs and bars in Peterborough for live music this week

The Gravy Train Trio - a high energy Jazz, Funk, Soul organ trio from Cambridge - head the entertainment at this weekend’s three-day Alfresco Soul Festival at Charters on the River Nene in Peterborough.

Comprising of Justin Dwyer on guitar, Ian Griffith on drums and Hugh Birkenhead on organ, the band have played at The Cambridge Jazz Festival and have played live on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

You can catch the boys in the garden marquee from 5pm on Saturday when they will be playing two 45-minute sets.

The Alfresco Soul Festival gets under way at 9pm on Friday with an evening of Ska/Reggae, Northern Soul, Rhythm ‘n’ Soul with DJs Julz, Glen and Oxford Paul.

On Saturday, there will be music from 12noon until late , with Rhythm ‘n’ Soul, Neo Soul Jazz, Soulful house and Disco from Djs Terry, Otis, Derek Phorbes, Dave Lyles, The Beatroute Collectie, John Covell and Stuart Skip.

Wrapping things up on Sunday, with Chillout down tempo, Jazz, Latin, Rare grooves, Soul, Funk and 80s Soul will be DJs Jo G, Soul Collective, Lee Seargent, Pat Unwin, Asif, Julz and Ian Pass.

THURSDAY JUNE 14th

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 15th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TALLAWAH. 9pm- Peterborough’s No1 Reggae tribute band, playing roots, rock, reggae covers.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: Alfresco Soul Festival from 9pm with Ska/Reggae, Northern Soul, Rhythm ‘n’ Soul.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Event

Peterborough Conservative Club: Charity Race Night in Aid of “Shine” 8.00pm.

Saturday 16th

Live Music

Charters: Alfresco Soul Festival from 12 noon with two live sets from Gravy Train Trio (pictured) plus Rhythm ‘n’ Soul, Neo Soul Jazz, Soulful house, Disco.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TRUE 90s’. 9pm, playing 90s’ Brit Pop and American alternative covers.

The Burghley Club: Stealer.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Filthy Contact.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: TEXAS GUN, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Paul Copestake, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 17th

Live Music

Charters: Alfresco Soul Festival from 12noon with Chillout down tempo, Jazz, Latin, Rare grooves, Soul, Funk, 80s‘ Soul.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: DAVID LAST, ballroom and sequence dancing from 7-30 till 10-30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Country & Western: Texas Gun 8.00pm. Free entry.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 18th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

The Beehive: Poker Night 8pm £5 buy in.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 19th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 20th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.