Robbie Williams is set to perform at the Royal Estate of Sandringham next year, which will be his only stand-alone headline outdoor concert in the UK.

The former Take That star will perform in just two UK shows next summer.

Heritage Live promoter Giles Cooper said:“It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better.

“His 2022 Arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for me he’s the best entertainer since Elvis. We can’t wait.

“It will be the most magical concert in the most amazing surroundings that’ll live in our memories for ever.”

Sandringham Estate is the country retreat of the British Royal Family and has been the private home to generations of British Monarchs since 1862.

It’s been 25 years since Robbie Williams tumbled out of the boy band Take That into a solo career, selling more than 85 million albums sold round the world.

After launching his solo career in 1996, he’s had 14 UK number one albums (the most for any solo artist, equalled only by Elvis Presley), and 14 number one singles, including Angels and Freedom.

How do I get tickets?

Customers must pre-register to be in with a chance of gaining tickets to the unique show at Sandringham.

Pre-sale tickets for those who’ve pre-registered will be available from 9am on Thursday, 7 December at 9am.

General on-sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday, 9 December at AXS.

Special guests are still to be announced.

Gates open at 2pm. The event closes at 10.30pm.

Parking

Designated event parking will be available for the concert at Sandringham with plenty of spaces. Car parking tickets can be purchased in advance via the online ticketing process, or purchased on the night (£10 per car) by cash or card.

Can I camp?

Camping is not permitted on the concert site but there are numerous campsites in the local area.

Is food and drink allowed?

