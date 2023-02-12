Reliving the wonder of Wodehouse on a Peterborough stage

Wodehouse In Wonderland

The UK premiere, starring Robert Daws (the British Comedy Award Winning Outside Edge) and directed by Robin Herford, is being brought to the stage by Cahoots Theatre Company Ltd in association with Jamie Clark Theatre.

Wodehouse in Wonderland takes place in P.G. Wodehouse’s New York State home in the 1950s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plum, as he is known to his family and friends, is working away at the latest adventures of Bertie Wooster but is interrupted by a young would-be biographer, his adored wife, daughter Snorkles, and his two Pekingese.

He shares stories about how Jeeves entered his life, how he became addicted to American soap operas and why he wrote books that were ‘like musical comedies without music’.

Most Popular

He sings songs composed by Broadway legends with lyrics written by himself, and entertains the audience with characters such as Bertie Wooster, Jeeves, Lord Emsworth, Gussie Fink-Nottle and the squashily romantic Madeline Bassett…but there’s also a darker story beneath the fun.

Wodehouse in Wonderland features songs by Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Ivor Novello.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad