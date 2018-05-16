PHOTO SPECIAL: Peterborough City centre packed for inter-faith and food celebration

Hundreds of people braved the showers to enjoy the Inter-faith and food festival which took over cathedral square in Peterborough city centre on Saturday.

Visitors were treated to hymns, poetry, song and dance with a theme of unity and cohesion, in addition to sampling food from different countries and cultures.

Residents from across Peterborough were invited to enjoy a spectacular celebration of unity at the open-air festival last weekend.

The event was hosted by the Peterborough Inter-Faith Council and Peterborough City Council and offered a variety of traditional food from different countries, cultures and religions.

This year’s event was extra special, seeing as 2018 marks 40 years since the Peterborough Inter-Faith Council was formed.

It included presentations from children of different faiths in the form of hymn, song, poetry and dance with the theme of cohesion and unity.

There were also performances of Opera, Bhangra and Bollywood dancing as well as a Sufi musical band.

Dr Jaspal Singh, Chair of Peterborough Inter-Faith Council, said: “We wanted to see as many people as possible from different faiths enjoying the food on offer and hearing about some of the beautiful places of worship that are found throughout the city.” The full line-up for the event was:

12pm: Welcome and Introduction.

12.10: Speeches from City Dignitaries.

Faith Group Presentation:

12.30: Bhuddist Community - reading/prayer

12.35: Children from the Hindu community - musical recitation

12.50: Liberal Jewish Community - reading/song

1pm: Islamic contribution by Iqra Academy Peterborough - recitation

1.10: Children from the Sikh community - hymn from The Holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji

1.20: Catholic Christian Group – hymns

Cultural Programme:

1.30: Bhangra dance by Preet Kala Sangam Group - traditional Punjabi folk dance

1.50: Peterborough Opera Group - epithalamium and wedding chorus from Romeo and Juliette by Gounod, bridal chorus from Lohengrin by Wagner Va Pensiero by Verdi, chorus of wedding guests from Lucia di Lammermoor by Donizetti

2.10: Sufi Muslim Music by Munshid Group - traditional spiritual music and song

2.30: Classical and traditional Indian dance by Fusion group

2.45: Presentations and thanks.