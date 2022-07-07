Your guide to what's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars this week

Palmy Ukulele Band

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band (pictured) rehearsal from 8pm;

Charters has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, free entry, teams of six max and £20 bar voucher to be won;

FRIDAY:Charters, Town Bridge, has Embrace events: “Summertime Ball” with Bigg Taystee and their special guest the Queen of all Queens Miss Tish Ewe. Free entry, from 8pm

The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy and guests from 9pm. RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afrobeats and more. Free entry ;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has David James Smith;

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has a Summer Cabaret Evening with top 60s band The Fourmost plus with comedy support. Tickets cost £13.50 from the club;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Radius 45 from 9pm playing hits from the 1950s to current day. (Free admission);

SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Phoenix Project from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Sub Machines (former Maxwell, Hammer & Smith);;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Ramshackle Serenade – purveyors of the finest swingabilly music.

Original songs and 'Ramshackled' covers. Free entry;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Top tunes from 70s to now! Free entry;Charters has Under the covers from 3-6pm. Free entry.;

Spangler’s Country Music Club, Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, has the return of Darren ‘Colt’ Murphy, £5.50 on the door, all kinds of dancing, cheap bar, bring your own nibbles; Peterborough Conservative Club has;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Light Skies Darken (Inside) from 8.30pm - 11pm;

SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has live music from 5pm;Charters has The Guards from 3-6pm. Free entry.;Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions with The Palmy Ukulele Band (pictured) from 3pm- 5pm (Outside) Free entry;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Dirty Rumour from 2pm – a female fronted Peterborough party band playing Rock and Pop covers with a funky twist. (Free admission);

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Bon Rogers-White from 3pm to 6pm;

MONDAY:Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, has Tommy Philpot is a young, local, up and coming singer/songwriter from 7pm;

TUESDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, has karaoke from 7pm;Brewery Tap has Tuesday Pub Quiz from 8pm, £1 entry, teams of six max and cash jackpot to be won.

WEDNESDAY:

Iron Horse Ranch House has Strictly Acoustic Open Mic Night, 7.30pm start;