What's On - including Battle of the Bands winners at Charters

Beat Me Outta Me are at Charters, there’s a Madchester double at The Met and Country at The parkway

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Charters, Saturday 8th

Most Popular

Beat Me Outta Me (pictured) are a five-piece, female-fronted, alternative rock powerhouse who won the Stamford Voodoo Lounge’s Battle of the Bands not too long ago.

They have a unique sound that takes influence from many different genres. They are young and exciting and set to record their debut album in the summer of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See Beat Me Outta Me on Saturday at Charters

You can also see them at The Stamford Corn Exchange on February 15.

THURSDAY 6th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Live Music from 8pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has weekly General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. FRIDAY 7th:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Madchester double tribute show of The Total Stone Roses and Oaysis. Doors at 7.30pm and first onstage at 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Christian Smith in the main bar from 8:30pm. Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Terry G playing 60s, 70s soul and funk vintage and more from 8pm – late.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Billy Idol tribute act and comedy rock show, from 8:30pm, plus The Cheesy Pig street food from 5pm.

The Ostrich Inn has 2012 Band from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm-2am. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Candy Twist. SATURDAY 8th:

Parkway Club has Spangler's CMC and the first visit of Martin Boyd. All welcome, £6 on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Carpark Rendezvous (acoustic set) in the main bar from 8.30pm, followed by Live Lounge with Norma from 10pm in the basement – the launch of a monthly live band night.

The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has party band Miscellaneous, from 8pm Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Stevie & the Wranglers.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has 2020 Vision from 9pm. The Blue Bell, Werrington, has A Little Moore from 9pm..

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with top tunes from the 70’s to now from 9pm -3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Beat Me Outta Me playing from 10pm

Peterborough Conservative Club has Pagan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March United Services Club has Cecil Farayi (Soul & Motown Night). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £6 members, £8 non-members.

SUNDAY 9th:

The Cock inn, Werrington, has acoustic Beatles covers from Mellow Submarine, 3-5pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Jimmy, Dan and friends from 3pm followed by DB5 at 5.30pm.

Charters has Tommy Philpot from 3pm playing upbeat, acoustic originals and covers a wide range of artists. TUESDAY 11th:

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Open Mic Night.

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz Night from 8pm In the Function Room.