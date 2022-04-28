Urban Brunch at Rhythm Room

THURSDAY (28th)

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Peterborough Big Band playing an eclectic mixture of music from the past 60 years. Doors open at 8.00pm and costs £5 on the door; FRIDAY (29th):Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night – DJ Derek Gibson will be playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock & Alt Rock from 8pm, Free entry.The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Expletives from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Electric Blue Drag Queen;

Brewery Tap has Dusk Till Dawn – an exciting female fronted party band that’ll have you on the dance floor all night long. From 10pm. Free entry.

The Turbines Tavern, Lincoln Road, has The Tour-Ettes starting at 8pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Hard 2 Please from 9pm. Free admission;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Groove Cartel (Outside) 8pm - 10pm.Tickets £5pp ; Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY (30th): The Ostrich Inn has True British Mayhem from 9.30pm;; Yard of Ale has Cosmic Rodney; Brewery Tap has The Sensational 70s & 80s – PURE DISCO by resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Free entry.Charters has International Food and Drink Festival from 12-8pm, plus Eclectic Ballroom – Disco, Funk, Soul House, Hip Hop, from 2-8pm, and Generation 5pan playing crowd pleasing numbers from 10pm, Free entry;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Kick Back from 9pm – a popular Peterborough band, playing Rock and Pop covers. Free admission;Peterborough Conservative Club has Lawrie Hayley, vocalist/guitarist, from 8.30pm - 11.30pm;

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has Dave Anderson (OTD £5/ Members £4);Iron Horse Ranch House has Let There B/DC (Outside) from 8pm;Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am; Rhythm Room has an afternoon of music, food and entertainment with Urban Brunch – Bottomless Prosecco from 2pm - 3pm, Jerk chicken and sides from 3pm - 6pm. (Vegan option also available). Music comes from Funky Dee who will be performing his hit 'Are You Gonna Bang Doe!' plus the best in R&B, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Afrobeats and everything else provided by TK (Escape Parties), DJ T.Rex (Beak & Tongue) and DJ Lion (Urban Classics).SUNDAY (May 1): The Ostrich Inn has The High Rollers from 4.30pm;; Charters has International Food and Drink Festival from 12-8pm plus Jazz Underground – A live DJ set from 12-3pm; Dan Poole – Local singer songwriter From 3-6pm; and DJ T3lsy playing house and urban music. From 6.30 -8pm;

MONDAY (May 2):

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Radius 45 from 2pm playing chart hits from 50s up to date. Free admission;