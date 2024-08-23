Stars come out for Autumn at New Theatre - including John Barrowman and Jimmy Tarbuck

By Brad Barnes
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 07:53 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 08:04 BST
From kids' shows to comedy and singing stars of stage and screen – the Autumn seasons gets under way at Peterborough’s New Theatre in September.

Kicking things off is an awe-inspiring, multi-media theatrical event – The Davinci Michelangelo Experience on September 8, taking you on an unforgettable journey through the Renaissance to rediscover the most exceptional artistic period in history. Charlie Cook’s New Book and Dear Zoo will delight young theatregoers, while comedy lovers can get their laughs from the likes of Jimmy Tarbuck, John Bishop and Lucy Beaumont.

Music lovers can enjoy evenings with Lee Mead, John Barrowman and Gareth Gates, amongst others, plus there’s a treat for true crime fans – Murder: Staged.

Details of these and the full season at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

The Davinci Michelangelo Experience - part of the New Theatre's Autumn season

The Davinci Michelangelo Experience - part of the New Theatre's Autumn season

See Dear Zoo at New Theatre on November 9 and 10

See Dear Zoo at New Theatre on November 9 and 10

See John Barrowman at New Theatre on October 20

See John Barrowman at New Theatre on October 20

Jimmy Tarbuck is at New Theatre on November 2

Jimmy Tarbuck is at New Theatre on November 2

