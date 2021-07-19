Peterborough theatre signs up Rufus Hound as panto villain
Comedian and actor Rufus Hound will make his panto debut this Christmas on a Peterborough stage.
A regular of TV, Hound will headline as the evil Abanazar and will be joined by Joaquin Pedro Valdes currently appearing in Heathers as the titular hero in Aladdin at the New Theatre.
“I believe pantomime to be the cornerstone of British theatre and the highlight of many families Christmas celebrations,” Hound said.
“So, as theatre emerges from its COVID cocoon, I’m thrilled to be terrorising the people of Peterborough this Christmas as the evil Abanazar. Finally a chance to show people that Abanazar is the real hero of this story, and not that simpering wimp Aladdin. Now, where’s MY lamp?”
You can join Aladdin on a magic carpet ride to Old Peking as Red Entertainment in association with Prime Pantomimes welcomes you to their most lavish and hilarious pantomime ever from December 15 to 30!
With sparkling scenery, spectacular special effects, dazzling dance routines, cracking costumes and a laugh-out-loud script, Aladdin has something for everyone. So be whisked away on a magic carpet to the of make-believe.
Theatre director Richie Ross at New Theatre said: “The New Theatre, Peterborough, is very excited to be working with Red Entertainment to bring back Pantomime for 2021. We cannot wait to deliver the locally focused and fun panto that we all missed and longed for last year. and this year’s Aladdin promises to be a blockbusting spectacle.”
Matt Brinkler, the Executive Producer for RED Entertainment, said: “This year in Peterborough we wanted to provide something that everybody in the city and beyond can relate to. A pantomime that will make everyone laugh, songs that leave you humming them and an all-star cast that have never been seen in panto before. We can’t wait to share this with Peterborough. It is for everyone that wants a great Christmas night out”