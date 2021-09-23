Love Island stars at opening of new Peterborough nightclub

AJ from Love Island series 7

Club Liberation promises a spectacular opening night on October 2 – with stars of top Tv reality show Love Island mingling with clubbers at the New Road venue.

Dance, drink and entertainment are breathing new life into the old New York New York premises and organisers can’t wait to have the place open and buzzing again.

“Work has been going very well at Liberation situated on New Road which will help the re-generation that area of the city and become the new clubbing hub for people that want to have a great night out,” said a spokesperson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucinda Strafford from Love Island series 7

Peter Bell, operations director for DDE added: “It is an exciting time for us. I remember going out in Peterborough and I know after such a challenging time we all want to get back to some normality.

“It is a proper discotheque in the true sense of the word, there is a ‘state of the art’ sound system and the biggest video dancefloor in East Anglia making it a special place to visit.

“To help us celebrate the opening of Liberation we have three very special guests from Season 7 of the very popular ITV show, Love Island. On the night we have guests including AJ (Andrea Jane Bunker) plus Sam Jackson and Lucinda Strafford, all doing a meet and greet during the evening.”

Tickets are on sale for the opening weekend from £7 by going to www.clubliberation.co.uk

Sam Jackson from Love Island season 7